OpenAI to leverage Google Cloud service, reducing Microsoft dependency

In a surprising turn of events, one of the world’s biggest tech rivals, OpenAI and Google, signed a collaboration deal to manage and expand computing infrastructure. Reportedly, OpenAI has been in talks with Alphabet's Google Cloud service for a few months to shift its computing operations from Microsoft. Now, a Reuters report highlights that the deal has been finalised, and OpenAI is all set to leverage Google Cloud infrastructure and custom TPU chips to meet the growing computing demands. This move can reduce OpenAI’s greater dependence on Microsoft Azure for cloud-based services, and it also makes the company a step closer to adopting a multi-cloud strategy. Know more about OpenAI and Google's collaboration despite being AI rivals in the ongoing race. OpenAI is to reduce exclusivity and dependency on Microsoft by partnering with Google.(REUTERS)

Also read: Adobe launches the Photoshop Beta app for Android smartphones: Everything you need to know

OpenAI and Google collaboration

In a recent Reuters report, OpenAI will leverage Google Cloud services to expand its computing infrastructure and reduce dependence on Microsoft. Over the years, OpenAI and Microsoft have been working closely for greater collaboration, but now things may change drastically as the AI giant plans to join hands with one of its biggest rivals. It is being said that the deal was finalised in May, as OpenAI is diversifying its compute sources. This will enable the company to meet the growing demand for training and deploying AI models.

Also read: Google to let users test Android 16 desktop mode on phones with external display support, here’s how

Now, what’s in it for Google? Well, the company is already reputed for its cloud services, and collaborating with OpenAI could increase credibility. This may also result in greater collaboration with other leading tech giant who are constantly innovating their AI capabilities. It also supports Google’s vision to commercialise tensor processing units (TPUs), which was previously reserved for in-house operations. However, it should also be noted that the collaboration is not yet confirmed by officials from OpenAI, Google and Microsoft.

The collaboration also showcases that OpenAI also reducing the Microsoft exclusivity for data centre infrastructure. With Google and OpenAI completing neck to neck, the move highlights how companies keep the competition aside to meet resource demands in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. Despite the collaboration, OpenAI still plans to overtake Google in the AI race.

Mobile Finder: Google Pixel 10 Pro LATEST specs, features, and price