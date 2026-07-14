OpenAI wants ChatGPT to become your new AI coworker with ChatGPT Work

OpenAI's ChatGPT is already being used by millions of people globally for work, study, research and more. And now the company wants ChatGPT to be your work buddy. To facilitate this, the company has launched a new agent called ChatGPT Work. This new agent is aimed at helping working professionals automate workflows, stay on top of their correspondence and help out in any task that would otherwise take hours. Simply put, ChatGPT Work is work assistant that is designed to help working professionals with just about anything that they might need.

What is ChatGPT Work and how does it work?

ChatGPT Work can automate your workflow. (OpenAI)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

OpenAI describes ChatGPT Work as an agent that can take action across a user's apps and files, stay with a project for hours if needed, and turn a goal into finished work. What's interesting (and incredibly useful) about ChatGPT Work is that it can gather information across apps and workflows that a user uses, which includes Google's family of apps, Microsoft 360 tools and even Slack's set of tools. It the uses this information to create finished materials like sheets, slides, docs, and web apps. It can also keep working on complex projects for hours by breaking them into smaller steps and completing them independently, while users can focus on other more pressing matters that require their attention.

OpenAI says that ChatGPT Work comes with Codex technology built-in, which enables this newly launched agent to not just answer questions but also get work done across the company's web-based platform and mobile and desktop apps. For the unversed, Codex is an agent introduced earlier this year that can access files and tools to help users with tasks such as pulling information from various sources, making a presentation and updating files. In addition to this, Codex can also create a working app or landing page and read entire GitHub repositories and fix bugs in codes. This integration is a larger part of the company's plans to integrate experiences into a single 'Super App'.

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ChatGPT Work is powered the company's newest GPT 5.6 family of models, which includes its flagship Sol mode, a balanced model for everyday work called Teraa and a fast and affordable model called Luna.

What can ChatGPT Work do?

Here is a list of things that ChatGPT Work can be used for:

- Analyse information and create finished documents, spreadsheets, presentations, PDF files, charts, reports and code.

- Connect to apps such as Slack, Teams, Gmail, Calendar, CRMs, Drive and more.

- Automate workflows using multiple platforms like Gmail and Notes.

- Schedule tasks for specific events or monitoring a particular information over time.

- Create sites and web apps that can be shared using URL.

- Interact with supported apps, tools and web browsers and more.

What is the difference between ChatGPT Chat, Work and Codex?

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{{^usCountry}} Well, while Codex can access apps, it is primary purpose is to write or debug code, run tests and commands, review changes to work with a code repository. Chat, on the other hand, is aimed to help users with answers to their questions, search, brainstorming ideas and get quick conversational help. However, Work's purpose is to help users with research, analysing information, creating documents, spreadsheets, presentations and even a site. ChatGPT Work: Availability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Well, while Codex can access apps, it is primary purpose is to write or debug code, run tests and commands, review changes to work with a code repository. Chat, on the other hand, is aimed to help users with answers to their questions, search, brainstorming ideas and get quick conversational help. However, Work's purpose is to help users with research, analysing information, creating documents, spreadsheets, presentations and even a site. ChatGPT Work: Availability {{/usCountry}}

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ChatGPT Work is available on all the three platforms -- web, desktop and mobile. On desktop, Work can be accessed through the updated ChatGPT app on Mac and Windows to all users for free.

On web and mobile, Work is being rolled out to Pro, Enterprise and Edu users. It will be made available to Plus and Business users in the coming days.

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