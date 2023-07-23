ChatGPT's Altman disappointed with Oppenheimer movie: ‘missed the mark’; Elon Musk agrees

Christopher Nolan's new movie "Oppenheimer," which delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) and the development of the atomic bomb, is receiving praise from many, but the chief executive of OpenAI, Sam Altman, doesn't share the enthusiasm. The founder of ChatGPT, expressed his disappointment on Twitter, stating that he was hoping the film would inspire young minds to pursue physics, but it fell short of his expectations.

OpenAI chief had conducted a Twitter poll to decide between Barbie and Oppenheimer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, Altman said, "I was hoping that the Oppenheimer movie would inspire a generation of kids to be physicists but it really missed the mark on that. Let's get that movie made! (I think the social network managed to do this for startup founders.)"

He went on to praise the "Apollo 11" movie instead calling it the most inspiring film he has ever seen, strongly recommending it.

ALSO READ | Oppenheimer: Twitter user points out historical error in Christopher Nolan's film, stirs a debate

Interestingly, Altman had conducted a Twitter poll to decide between watching "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer," and he chose the latter after a significant majority of 82% out of 42,000 voters recommended the Christopher Nolan war drama.

Sam Altman gets support from Elon Musk

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Altman's tweet received support from Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who echoed similar sentiments, writing "Indeed." Musk even posted a picture of someone scrolling TikTok on their phone while watching "Oppenheimer" in a packed cinema hall, jokingly remarking, "This Oppenheimer movie is way too long." The runtime of "Oppenheimer" is 3 hours.

Oppenheimer movie review

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Oppenheimer" has, however, been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive score of 94% (as of July 23).

The film delves into J. Robert Oppenheimer's brilliance, hubris, and role in shaping the course of World War II, resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashed mass hysteria.

ALSO READ: Ready for Oppenheimer? Know Atom Bomb science to understand Christopher Nolan's movie