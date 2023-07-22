Ready for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer? Know Atom Bomb science for full enjoyment! (No spoilers)

Christopher Nolan’s historical drama Oppenheimer just hit the theatres and has received tremendous applause from critics and cine-goers alike. Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from "Oppenheimer."(Universal Pictures via AP)

Nolan, the critically acclaimed filmmaker behind Interstellar, Inception, and Dunkirk, is famous for creating movies that leave us thinking long after we leave the theatre. The Cillian Murphy starrer is no exception, as it keeps audiences wondering and captivated, but in addition, it also comes with heavy scientific terms.

But don't worry, we've got your back! We'll explain some of the science so you offer some relaxation to the mind and focus on the cinematic experience.

Oppenheimer and the Manhattan project

The movie is about J. Robert Oppenheimer, a famous American physicist known as the father of atom physics. He led the Manhattan Project, which created the atomic bombs that were dropped on Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945 respectively, resulting in the loss of around 2 lakh lives, and leaving many with permanent injuries and deformities for years to come.

Atom bomb science easily explained!

An atomic bomb, also known as a nuclear bomb, works by releasing an enormous amount of energy through a process called nuclear fission. But what exactly is nuclear fission? The science is easily explained here! Borrowing words from Danish physicist Neils Bohr, another great mind who was part of the Manhattan Project, “Young man, let me explain to you about something new and exciting in physics,” let's try to understand the science.

Everything in our world, including ourselves, is composed of minuscule particles known as atoms. At the core of an atom lies the nucleus, a small but dense region containing electrically positive protons and electrically neutral neutrons. Surrounding the nucleus are even smaller particles called electrons.

To visualise an atom, think of it as a tiny solar system, with the nucleus representing the sun, comprising neutrons and protons, while electrons orbit around it like planets.

Scientists over time discovered that when a neutron collides with the nucleus of certain fissionable materials, it destabilises the nucleus, causing it to split into two smaller nuclei. The newly released neutrons then go on to collide with other nearby atoms, leading to a chain reaction of further splitting. This cascading effect results in an exponential number of atoms undergoing fission.

Atom bomb and relation with Albert Einstein

During nuclear fission, the total mass of the resulting fragments is slightly less than the mass of the original nucleus. This "missing mass" gets converted into an enormous amount of energy, as described by Albert Einstein's famous equation E=mc^2 (you may choose to master this equation later!).

Nuclear bombs require special material

Practical nuclear fission requires specific elements, such as a particular variety of uranium (scientifically called isotope), called uranium-235 (In the nuclear bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the fission materials used were uranium-235 and plutonium-239). When packed closely together in a critical quantity, uranium-235 atoms can initiate a self-sustained chain reaction, causing neighbouring atoms to split rapidly. This release of energy leads to a powerful explosion.

How conventional bombs are different from nuclear bombs?

Conventional bombs (e.g., TNT, RDX, C4) use chemical reactions and not nuclear fission. In a chemical reaction, electrons (the planets surrounding the sun as per our analogy) rearrange between atoms or molecules, forming new chemical bonds and creating different chemical compounds in the process of releasing energy.

On the other hand, in nuclear fission, the nucleus splits into smaller nuclei.

So, before you watch Oppenheimer, remember these simple scientific details to enjoy the movie even more. Enjoy Christopher Nolan's fascinating cinematic experience!

