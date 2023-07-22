J Robert Oppenheimer, and the science behind the nuclear bomb

American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the subject of Christopher Nolan’s newest film, is known as the father of the atomic (nuclear) bomb. The story of the bomb, however, begins with the science behind it, which was uncovered some years before Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) headed the laboratory, part of the Manhattan Project, that developed the devastating weapon. Cillian Murphy in a still from the film Oppenheimer,which is based on J Robert Oppenheimer. (AP)