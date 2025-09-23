Oppo Find X9 5G mobile launch date, specifications and more revealed

Oppo has finally revealed the launch date of its next-generation flagship phones, the Find X9 series, in China. In addition to its China debut, the company has also teased its global launch, confirming its broader reach across the globe. The Oppo Find X9 series will likely consist of two models, the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, both of which flaunt powerful camera capabilities and performance. Oppo has also revealed the performance and battery features of the series, giving out crucial information ahead of the China launch. Here’s what the new Oppo Find X9 series will have in store for users. Oppo Find X9 series China launch date confirmed, with global launch expected weeks later.(Pete Lau/ X)

Oppo Find X9 series global launch and China launch date

Oppo shared a Weibo post (Chinese social media platform), announcing the launch date of the new Oppo Find X9 series. The flagship smartphone series is said to launch on October 16 in China. The company has also opened the pre-reservation for the phones in the country.

In addition to launch announcements, Oppo's Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, shared an X (formerly Twitter) post, confirming the global debut of the Oppo Find X9 series. The post said, “The OPPO Find X9 Series is launching globally!”. The post also revealed that the Find X9 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip with Oppo Trinity Engine.

The Chinese variant of the Oppo Find X9 Pro is also confirmed to be backed by a 7500mAh battery, whereas the Find X9 will be backed by a 7000mAh battery. The flagships will run on ColourOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.

The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a Hasselblad-tuned camera setup, bringing upgraded camera performance. The Pro model may include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 70mm focal length. The smartphone may also come with a separate Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit.

Now, we simply have to wait until China launch to confirm other specifications and features of the Oppo Find X9 series. However, it should be noted that the global variant of the smartphones may differ in terms of specifications. Therefore, we must wait till the global launch announcement to confirm what’s coming.