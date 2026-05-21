Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Which one actually feels worth 1.5 lakh?

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Big batteries are now common in flagship phones. High-refresh-rate AMOLED screens are standard. Even 200MP cameras no longer feel rare in the premium segment. That is exactly why the comparison between Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra matters, both brands are trying to stand out in a category where most specifications already look similar on paper.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Processor, battery, camera and price compared. (Oppo, Vivo)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Oppo’s latest flagship brings a larger battery, faster charging support, and a quad-camera setup tuned with Hasselblad. Vivo, meanwhile, sticks to a familiar formula with a focus on display brightness, camera hardware, and a slightly lower starting price. Here’s how the two flagships compare.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Display

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for adaptive refresh rates up to 144Hz in select gaming scenarios. The panel can reach up to 3,600 nits brightness in outdoor conditions and comes protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Vivo X300 Ultra also features a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED panel but pushes brightness higher at 4,500 nits. Vivo has added Armor Glass protection on the front.

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Both smartphones offer similar screen sizes and LTPO technology, but Vivo has an edge in peak brightness, while Oppo focuses more on higher refresh rates during gaming.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Performance

There is little difference between the two in terms of hardware performance. Both devices run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with the Adreno 840 GPU.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. Vivo matches that with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage as well.

For gaming, multitasking, and day-to-day performance, both phones are expected to deliver similar results.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Battery and Charging

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{{^usCountry}} This is where Oppo separates itself. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra houses a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is where Oppo separates itself. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra houses a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Ultra houses a 6,600mAh battery, which is still large for a flagship device but smaller compared to Oppo’s setup. Users looking for longer battery life and faster charging may prefer Oppo here.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Cameras

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, another 200MP sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope camera. On the front, it gets a 50MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Ultra comes with a triple rear camera system featuring a 200MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. It also includes a 50MP front camera. Oppo offers an additional rear sensor, while Vivo continues to focus on zoom and large-sensor photography.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Price

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The Oppo Find X9 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,69,999 in India. The Vivo X300 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,59,999, making it the more affordable option between the two.

Which One Should You Pick?

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra makes a stronger case for users who care about battery life, charging speeds, and camera versatility. The Vivo X300 Ultra, however, delivers nearly the same flagship-level performance and display experience at a lower price.

For buyers comparing overall value, Vivo may feel like the safer option. But for users wanting the bigger battery and extra camera hardware, Oppo has a clear advantage.