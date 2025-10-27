Oppo, Google expand AI collaboration for upcoming Find X9 series

Oppo has announced a deeper collaboration with Google focused on mobile AI, covering areas such as AI capabilities, model deployment, and data privacy. The initiative aims to enhance integration between Oppo’s software and Google’s AI technologies across upcoming devices. The first phase of the collaboration will appear on the Oppo Find X9 Series and ColorOS 16.

AI Mind Space and Gemini Integration

A key part of the update is Oppo’s AI Mind Space, an app that allows users to capture and organise on-screen content, including text, images, and webpages, through a three-finger swipe gesture. The feature automatically categorises saved material into a unified hub.

Through a partnership with Google, AI Mind Space will connect with Gemini, allowing users to take contextual actions using saved content. For instance, a user planning a trip could store articles and notes in AI Mind Space, then ask Gemini to generate an itinerary based on that information. Users can choose what Gemini can access from within the app.

Gemini Features on the Find X9 Series

Beyond Mind Space integration, Gemini will also support other Oppo apps. Users will be able to share what’s on their camera or screen for help, generate photo edits with the Nano Banana model, or access visual guidance with Gemini Live, which highlights relevant elements directly on the display.

The Gemini Live feature will provide visual assistance for everyday tasks, such as step-by-step repair instructions, and will gradually roll out to compatible devices.

Privacy and Data Protection

Both companies have outlined a focus on data security as part of the partnership. Oppo’s AI Private Computing Cloud (PCC) will operate using Google Cloud’s confidential computing services, ensuring AI processing occurs in an encrypted environment.

According to Oppo, this setup prevents third parties, including the company itself, from accessing user data. Several AI tools, including AI Mind Space, AI Search, AI Call Summary, AI VoiceScribe, and AI Writer, will operate within this framework.

Availability and Access

The AI features will debut with the Find X9 Series launch. Buyers of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will also receive a three-month Google AI Pro subscription, which includes extended Gemini access and 2TB of cloud storage.