Oppo launches A77s in India. Check details on price, features and specifications

Oppo has launched the A77s as its newest smartphone in India. The A77s is available in 2 colour options – Sunset Orange and Starry Black – and is priced at ₹17,999. Also, Oppo is offering 10 per cent cashback on the device; the offer can be availed through credit and debit card transactions, the China-based manufacturer said.

Oppo A77s features and specifications

(1.) A dual-sim handset, the A77s has a 6.56-inch HD+ display which has a refresh rate of 90Hz. For its operating system, the device comes with Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.

(2.) This mid-range product is equipped with Snapdragon's 680 chip, which, in turn, is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone's 128GB inbuilt storage can be expanded further via a microSD slot.

(3.) For photos and videos, there's a dual rear camera set up, comprising of a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. To take selfies, you can use its 8MP selfie camera with aperture lens.

(4.) The smartphone's connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

(5.) Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, it has a fingerprint sensor as a security feature.

