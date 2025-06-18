OPPO Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro set to launch in India in July: Here’s what to expect

OPPO is preparing to expand its popular camera-centric smartphone, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro smartphones, in India soon. This launch will follow the recent unveiling of the Oppo Reno 13 series in the country. Industry sources indicate the new models will arrive during the first week of July. OPPO is set to launch Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro smartphones in India in July.(HT Tech)

Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro: Pricing (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 14 series has appeared in China with pricing starting at around Rs. 33,600 for the standard model and Rs. 42,000 for the Pro version. The Indian prices are expected to align closely with these figures. For reference, the Reno 13 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs. 37,999, and the Reno 13 Pro began at Rs. 49,999.

Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 14 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate support and protected by OPPO’s Crystal Shield Glass. The Pro model will offer a larger 6.83-inch screen with the same refresh rate and a maximum brightness of up to 1,200 nits.

Under the hood, the standard Reno 14 is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 8350 chipset, the same as its predecessor. The Reno 14 Pro will run on the more powerful Dimensity 8450 processor.

In photography, OPPO is likely to equip both models with multiple 50MP sensors. The Reno 14 is expected to include a main 50MP camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP front shooter. The Pro model may upgrade the telephoto lens to a 50MP periscope with 3.5x optical zoom and add a 50MP ultrawide sensor, keeping the main and selfie cameras at 50MP.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 14 will house a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Pro version might offer a larger 6,200mAh battery. Furthermore, the Oppo will include up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage for both models.