Oppo Reno 14 series mobile launch on July 3: Expectations

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of its new generation Reno series, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro. The smartphones will debut on July 3, 2025, in India with upgraded specifications, features, and offerings. Oppo has also been teasing smartphone features, revealing processor, camera features, AI-powered features, and much more to create the hype. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is already confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip and a massive 6200mAh battery for a long-lasting performance. Therefore, if it's time for you to upgrade your smartphone, then know what the Reno 14 series has in store just ahead of the launch. Oppo Reno 14 series launching in India, here’s everything you need to know about the mid-rangers.(Oppo)

Oppo Reno 14 series: Everything we know so far

Design and display: The Oppo Reno 14 series retains a similar design profile as its predecessor, however, with a new matte-finish rear panel. Both models will come with a triple camera setup and could offer IP68/IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. For display, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Whereas, the Reno 14 may feature a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

Camera: The Reno 14 Pro is expected to come with a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with an OmniVision OV50E sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and it's confirmed to feature a 50MP telephoto lens with a Samsung JN5 sensor and 3.5x lossless optical zoom. Oppo also teases that the smartphone will offer 120x digital zoom capabilities. On the other hand, the Reno 14 could come with a similar telephoto lens, but with a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Oppo has also confirmed to bring AI-powered camera features such as AI Voice Enhancer, AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Editor 2.0, AI Livephoto 2.0, and AI Style Transfer.

Performance and battery: The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. Whereas, the Reno 14 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. In terms of battery life, the Reno 14 Pro is confirmed to be backed by a 6200mAh battery that may support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Whereas, the Reno 14 is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 80W charging support.