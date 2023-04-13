PC players fear Grand Theft Auto 6 will pull a heist and leave them waiting

Gamers all over the world are eagerly waiting for the release of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. It has been over a decade since the last entry in the franchise was released, and fans are understandably anxious for any news about the upcoming game. However, the latest cause for concern is the potential delay of the PC version's release date.

Several Reddit users have expressed concern that the PC version of GTA 6 will be delayed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, Rockstar Games, the developers behind the game, was hit by a massive cyber attack that resulted in the leak of an hour's worth of development footage of GTA VI, screenshots, and source code. Despite the company's best efforts, many of these leaks remain in circulation, providing fans with a glimpse of what the game could hold. While fans eagerly await news of the game's release, they are increasingly concerned about the delay of the PC version's release date.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several Reddit users have expressed concern that the PC version will be delayed again, just like in previous GTA games. Fans are hoping that Rockstar will consider releasing the game simultaneously on all platforms, acknowledging each platform's respective benefits. However, there are concerns that Rockstar may prioritize the console versions of the game to maximize profits, leaving PC players to wait a bit longer.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the PC release date, there is no doubt that the game will be worth the wait. The leaks and rumors about the game have only fueled the excitement among fans. The game promises to be an incredible experience, no matter what platform it's released on.

GTA VI is expected to take the series to new heights, with an even larger open world and an immersive storyline. The leaks have also hinted at the possibility of romance options and side activities, making the game even more exciting for fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As we await news about the game's release, fans are hopeful that Rockstar will announce a simultaneous release for all platforms. However, even if the PC version is delayed, there is no doubt that GTA VI will be worth the wait. With its incredible storyline, immersive gameplay, and expansive open world, the game promises to be a true masterpiece. Fans are eagerly waiting for any news about the game's release, and we can only hope that it will be sooner rather than later.