PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel crosses 1 million followers day after launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WhatsApp Channel had more than 1 million (10 lakh) followers as of Wednesday evening, almost 24 hours after going live.

A screenshot of PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A screenshot of the prime minister's WhatsApp Channel shows it has 1,000,386 people following it, and the figure will only go up in the coming days.

“Started my WhatsApp Channel today. Looking forward to remaining connected through the medium! Join by clicking on the link,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

How to join PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(1.) Go to WhatsApp and navigate to the ‘Updates’ tab.

(2.) Tap' Find Channels' on the bottom of the screen.

(3.) You will see a list of channels, including that of PM Modi; alternatively, you can locate it manually by using the ‘Search’ option in the upper-right corner of the screen (or, click here).

(4.) To join, tap the ‘+’ icon next to the channel name.

What is WhatsApp Channels?

Launched on September 13 in 151 countries including India, it comes in a new tab called ‘Updates' on the Meta Platforms-owned platform. The feature is different from your chats with friends, families, and communities.

The contact details of a channel admin are not shown to their followers; similarly, the contact details of a person who follows a channel are not revealed to the admin or other followers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail