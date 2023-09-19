PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel is live. Join in 3 simple steps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi now has a WhatsApp Channel where users can receive his updates. Meta's new feature, launched on Wednesday, allows admins to share text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls with their followers. PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel

What is WhatsApp Channel?

WhatsApp Channel is a one-way broadcast tool that allows admins to share various forms of content, ranging from text to multimedia and polls, with their followers.

Users can now stay informed and engaged with individuals and organizations of their choice, all within the app. WhatsApp Channels can be accessed via a dedicated tab named "Updates," distinct from your regular chats with family, friends, and communities.

How to Join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WhatsApp Channel

Before you can access this exciting feature, make sure to update your WhatsApp:

Launch WhatsApp and navigate to the Updates tab. At the bottom of your screen, you'll find the "Find Channels" option. Simply tap on it. A list of available channels will appear, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's. To join, tap the plus icon next to his channel's name. Alternatively, you can use the search icon in the upper-right corner of your screen to manually search for the channel or simply click here.

The users can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions on a channel post. How you react will not be shown to followers.

WhatsApp Channels grant admins the flexibility to make updates and changes to their content for up to 30 days, after which the platform automatically removes older updates from its servers.

Furthermore, when you forward an update to chats or groups, it automatically includes a link back to the original channel, facilitating easy access for others who want to explore the channel's content

WhatsApp has also welcomed celebrities, sports teams, thought leaders and organisations, some of whom have launched their WhatsApp channels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON