Poco F7 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 launch price may be under Rs.35000

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco is launching its new generation F series smartphone, the Poco F7, in India on June 24. As we wait for the launch, the anticipation surrounding the smartphone has grown, creating curiosity over what the new generation will offer. The Poco F series smartphone is known for its powerful performance at an affordable price. This year, the company has revealed that the Poco F7 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which may offer a major performance boost. Now, with the chipset, the Poco has also revealed the price range of the smartphone, and it hints towards the mid-range category. Therefore, know what the Poco F7 has in store for users and how much it will cost. Poco F7 is launching on June 24, in the mid-range smartphone segment.(Poco)

Poco F7 price range revealed

Just a few days ahead of the launch, Poco has teased a new launch poster of the Poco F7, which highlights the price range of the smartphone. The poster highlights that the Poco F7 will be launched at under Rs.35000 in India, which is quite a competitive price considering the chipset. According to Flipkart’s listing, the Poco F7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 24GB of Turbo RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Therefore, the Poco F7 will give tough competition to several mid-rangers in a similar price range.

Considering the price range, the Poco F7 will also compete with the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 model, which is also confirmed to feature the same chipset. However, the Phone 3 model will be launched at a higher price than the Poco F7 in India. Alongside the price range and performance features, Poco F7 is confirmed to feature a 6000mm² vapour cooling system and a massive 7,550mAh battery that may support 90W fast charging.

Poco F7 launch: What to expect

The Poco F7 is expected to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is revealed to feature a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Poco F7 may also offer enhanced durability with an IP68 rating for dust and water protection. Lastly, it may run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.