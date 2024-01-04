Poco reveals processor details of X6 series, M6 Pro ahead of January 11 launch

China-based smartphone maker Poco has revealed processor details of its X6 series and M6 Pro smartphones. The company also announced the date on which X6 and X6 Pro, and M6 Pro will be launched globally. The three phones will make their global debut on Jan 11 (Image courtesy: Poco)

Processor details

According to Poco, X6 will be powered by Snapdragon's 7s Gen 2 SOC, while X6 Pro gets the Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset. M6 Pro, meanwhile, will come with the Helio G99-Ultra processor.

Global launch on…

The handsets will be released globally on the same date, i.e. January 11, Poco said. In India time, however, the event will open at 1:30am on January 12. Either way, The launch can be viewed on the company's official website.

Additionally, January 11 is also the date on which the X6 handsets will launch in India; a microsite set up by e-commerce platform Flipkart reveals the date. As the three models are being launched together globally, it is likely that in India too, M6 Pro will release alongside the other two.

Expected specs

Tipped to be a ‘rebranded’ version of Redmi's Note 13 Pro 5G, Poco X6 is expected to support LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Its triple camera could have a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP shooter.

Poco X6 Pro, on the other hand, is said to be a 'rebadged' Redmi K70E. Likely features include a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS display, Android 13-based operating system (OS), 12GM RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, 5000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support, etc.

Finally, Poco M6 Pro is expected to ship with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ POLED display, 5000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support, tripe rear camera unit, and more.