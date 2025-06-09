Portronics launches VlogMate One wireless mic with AI noise cancellation

Portronics has launched the VlogMate One, a wireless microphone for content creators, vloggers, podcasters, and online educators. This device offers an easy plug-and-play setup, featuring two wireless lavalier microphones and a compact Type-C receiver that connects directly to smartphones, tablets, and other USB-C-enabled devices. Portronics has launched the VlogMate One, a wireless microphone system designed for creators and mobile recordings.(Portronics )

Portronics VlogMate One Dual Wireless Mic: Key Features and Price

The system incorporates AI-based noise cancellation technology designed to reduce ambient noises such as wind, traffic, and background chatter, which ensures clearer voice recordings. It captures audio from all directions with its 360-degree pickup capability and supports low-latency transmission, which helps maintain synchronisation between audio and video during recording.

The VlogMate One offers a wireless range extending up to 30 meters, giving users freedom of movement without losing audio connection. Each microphone supports up to eight hours of continuous use on a single charge. The charging case included with the system can recharge both microphones twice, facilitating extended use when away from power sources.

Portronics VlogMate One mic is priced at Rs. 3,499. Additionally, the device comes with a 12-month warranty and is available for purchase through the company’s official website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other major retail platforms across India.

In other news, Portronics recently disclosed a cyberattack that occurred on June 2, 2025. The incident involved compromised warranty registration QR codes printed on some product packaging, which redirected users to malicious websites and applications. Portronics confirmed that the issue originated from a vulnerability within a third-party domain service provider affecting multiple businesses.

The company stated it quickly identified and resolved the issue on the affected packaging and took immediate steps to secure its systems. Portronics also notified the relevant authorities to support further investigation. The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused and reaffirmed its commitment to user safety and data security.