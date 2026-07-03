Price hike coming soon? These tablet, smartwatch and headphone deals are worth it right now

If you've been waiting for the right opportunity to buy a new tablet, smartwatch or pair of headphones, this might be the right time to make the purchase. For those of you who are unsure, the tech industry is facing a global memory shortage, which is driven by growing demand for AI-powered devices. This means major suppliers are diverting supplies from consumer electronics to AI-powered devices, which is causing severe RAM and SSD shortages, inflated hardware prices, and extended procurement lead times. Apple has already announced a hike in price of its devices including Macs, iPads and smart home devices. Additionally, smartphone makers like Nothing, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Motorola have also hiked prices of their devices. Beyond this, laptop and PC makers are also expected to raise the prices of their devices. Simply put, tech products are going to get expensive real soon, which makes this a smart window for buyers looking to upgrade their devices without paying higher prices.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 discounts

Tablets, smartphones and headphones will get a discount of up to 75% on Amazon. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Whether you're shopping for a productivity-focused tablet, a feature-packed smartwatch to track your fitness, or premium headphones for work and entertainment, purchasing your intended devices now could help you save a lot. In this context, Amazon has also the Prime Day 2026 sale, which brings major deals and discounts for the interested buyers. The annual sale event will begin on July 4 and go on till July 6, during which time interested buyers will be able to get up to 75% off on various electronic devices - making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your electronic devices before the upcoming round of price hike makes these devices less affordable.

Buyers can maximise saving using their banking credit cards, Prime membership, UPI offers, no-cost EMI options and more. Additionally, buyers can use Amazon Pay to unlock more offers. Ahead of the sale, we have rounded up some of the best offers currently available on the purchase of tablets, smartwatches and headphones. Take a peek at the top deals.

Best tablets to buy right now, get up to 75% off

Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 75 percent on the purchase of tablets during the upcoming Prime Day 2026 sale. While the company has revealed some of the deals and discounts, others will be revealed later this week when the sale starts. This, in turn, will give buyers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their devices before the price hike hits the market. Apart from this, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit card and SBI credit and debit cards. The company is also offering up to ₹36,000 off on exchange along with a no-cost EMI option, which would bring down the prices of these devices drastically. So, whether you are looking for a productivity and study-focused tablet or one that would power your gaming sessions, here are the top offers for you.

Best smartwatches to buy right now, get up to 80% off

Coming to smartwatches, the company is offering a discount of up to 80 percent on the purchase of smartwatches during the coming sale. While some of these discounts are already live, others will be available when the Prime Day 2026 sale goes live later this week. As mentioned earlier, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit card and SBI credit and debit cards. In addition to this, buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to ₹28,000 along with a no-cost EMI option. Whether you are looking for a smartwatch that can effectively track your vitals or an advanced device that lets you go out on an adventure hands-free, here are the top smartwatches that you need to buy.

Best headphones to buy right now, get up to 75% off

Lastly, headphones, which includes both, over-the-ear models and TWS earbuds, will be available at a discount of up to 75 percent on Amazon. These discounts will be available on the purchase of headphones from top brands such as Sony, JBL, Bose and Samsung, as well as budget models from companies like Boat and Noise. Buyers can maximise savings using a 10 percent discount on SBI and Axis Bank cards and a no-cost EMI option. Here are the top headphones that you need to buy.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets, headphones and smartwatches. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of tablets, headphones and smartwatches across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their performance, and checked Amazon for the best deals on top devices. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying the best tablets, smartwatches, headphones Should I buy a tablet now or wait for better deals? If you're planning to buy a tablet soon, purchasing during major online sales can help you save money. With component costs, especially memory chips, expected to rise, prices of several consumer electronics products could increase in the coming months.

What screen size is ideal for a tablet? An 8-9-inch tablet is great for reading and travel, while 10-11-inch models offer a better balance for entertainment and productivity.

What features should I look for in a smartwatch? Look for GPS, heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, sleep analysis, Bluetooth calling, water resistance, and long battery life.

Which type of headphones are best for everyday use? True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds are ideal for commuting and workouts, while over-ear headphones offer superior comfort, battery life and sound quality for long listening sessions.

Should I buy headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)? If you frequently travel, work in noisy environments or fly often, ANC headphones are worth the investment.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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