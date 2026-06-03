Qualcomm takes Snapdragon PCs beyond notebooks with new mini-PC launch

Qualcomm has taken another step beyond the laptop market by introducing its Snapdragon X2 Elite platform in a compact desktop computer. At Computex 2026, the company joined hands with ASUS to unveil the Asus Ascent QN10, a mini-PC built around Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X Series processor. Qualcomm and ASUS have launched a Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered mini-PC focused on local AI computing. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

The launch signals Qualcomm’s push into the growing market for compact desktop systems that can handle artificial intelligence tasks locally while maintaining a smaller footprint than conventional desktop computers. The company said the new device combines AI capabilities, computing performance and power efficiency in a form factor designed for homes, offices and professional environments.

Snapdragon X2 Elite Brings AI Processing to Mini-PCs The Asus Ascent QN10 is powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite, which is designed to support a range of computing workloads. According to the company, the processor can manage tasks such as software development, data analysis, AI model work and multitasking across several applications.

A key component of the platform is its Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which delivers up to 80 TOPS of AI performance. This allows AI workloads to run directly on the device without depending entirely on cloud-based processing.

Qualcomm said users can run AI tools and coding platforms locally, including applications such as Claude Desktop, Cursor, OpenAI Codex, OpenCode and OpenClaw. Local processing can help reduce latency and give users greater control over their data.

The company also noted that the platform includes security measures that operate across both hardware and software layers, with the aim of protecting data during processing and transfer.

Designed for Developers, Businesses and Commercial Use One of the major selling points of the Asus Ascent QN10 is its compact size. Qualcomm said the system occupies less than 0.7 litres of volume, making it substantially smaller than many traditional mini-PC designs.

The device is intended for a wide range of users. Developers can use it for AI-assisted coding, local inferencing and software testing, while businesses may benefit from its security-focused features and low-noise operation.

The mini-PC also offers broad connectivity options. It comes equipped with seven USB ports, including three USB4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and one USB 2.0 port. For commercial deployments, the system supports up to four 4K displays, making it suitable for applications such as digital signage, monitoring stations and workplace setups.