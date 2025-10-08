Qubo Q600 air purifier review: Does it perform under 15,000?

The Qubo Q600 air purifier is the latest iteration in the series, made for modern homes to offer cleaner air with its four-layer filtration. With air quality reaching hazardous levels in Delhi NCR, especially during winter, a good-quality air purifier is a necessity. After spending extensive time with the Qubo Q600 air purifier, it is clear that this air purifier ticks several important boxes for modern homes in high-risk areas. Smart filtration, quiet comfort: Is Qubo Q600 the purifier your home needs?

Qubo Q600 Specifications

Specification Details Coverage Area Up to 600 sq. ft. Filtration 4-layer (Pre-filter, HEPA H13, Activated Carbon, Nano-Silver Coating) Particle Removal Up to PM 0.1 CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) 450 m3/hour Modes Auto, Manual, Sleep, QSenseAI Filter Life Up to 15,000 hours Smart Control App and Voice Assistant (Alexa, Google) Noise Level 55 dB/A Price (Air Purifier) ₹ 13,950 Price (Replacement Filter) ₹ 3,999 View All Prev Next

Qubo Q600: Design and build quality

The Qubo Q600 sports a minimal design to fit seamlessly in most modern home decor. Its white, squircle body offers a premium feel with quality polycarbonate construction. It is perforated on the front and back to draw in more air quickly. The top is the exhaust to disperse purified air throughout the room. An LED panel is provided along with touch controls to deliver real-time air quality updates.

Qubo Q600 Air Purifier LED display

The setup was straightforward and quick—pull the device out of its box, plug it into the wall, turn it on, and that’s it. You can use the air purifier as is, but it is recommended to connect it to the dedicated app to explore the smart features of the Q600 air purifier. Its white-coloured body ensures it blends in with all of your living spaces, including bedrooms, living rooms or offices.

Qubo Q600: Filter technology

Qubo uses a filter with a four-layer setup featuring a dust filter, HEPA H13 filter, activated carbon and silver nano coating. This combination of filtration systems enables the Q600 to trap air pollutants as small as PM 0.1. It effectively removes up to 99.99% of indoor pollutants, including PM 2.5, PM 10, pollen and harmful gases.

Qubo Q600 Air Purifier 4-layered HEPA filter

The filter lifespan is impressive; it is rated to last up to 15,000 hours, which also depends on the average fan speed. The health of the filter can be checked on the app, and the purifier itself indicates when the filter needs to be changed. Replacement filters are available on the Qubo online store at ₹3,999, which is a reasonable price for a 4-layered HEPA filter.

Qubo Q600: Performance and air purification

During testing, the Qubo Q600 didn’t encounter any challenging levels of pollution, but I did bring it into areas with high pollution. In Auto mode, the purifier only takes about 15 to 20 minutes to bring down the PM2.5 to safe levels. The auto mode automatically adjusts the fan speeds to tackle the amount of pollutants quickly. For moderately polluted rooms, the cleanup is quite quick, in under 10 minutes.

Qubo Q600 Air Purifier controls

The fan noise only becomes noticeable when running at top speed, which only happens rarely, depending on the air quality of the room. Other than that, you barely notice that the purifier is running at all. The Night mode is designed to keep your nights even quieter while still cleaning the air. This takes longer to clean the air than expected but keeps the noise extremely low so as not to disturb your sleep.

Qubo Q600: Smart features and app control

A highlight of the Qubo Q600 is its smart feature called QSenseAI. It is a smart mode that intelligently shuts off the device when the air quality is good and turns it back on when it detects an increase in pollution in the room. It can be activated from the purifier itself; no need to open the app.

Qubo Q600 Air Purifier app

A timer feature is also present, which lets you set an operating window: one, two, four or eight hours for scheduled cleaning. The display panel offers glance PM2.5 readings and is coloured to indicate the current air quality quickly. The app quickly presents real-time air quality, shows filter health and much more. The LED brightness can be customised with three levels as per your convenience.

Qubo Q600: Pros and cons

Pros

Lightweight and minimal design

Quickly brings down PM2.5 in the area

QSenseAI controls the filter according to the air quality

Works with Google Home and Alexa

Long filter life

Cons

Fan noise is noticeable at high speeds

Qubo Q600: Is Qubo Q600 worth the money?

Compared to the competitors, Qubo Q600 delivers superior coverage and a high CADR rate with advanced smart features. The value you are getting at ₹13,950 is hard to beat; you get a nice design and build, robust performance, easy setup and useful smart features with long filter life. Its quick AQI management and quiet operation are also a big plus in recommending this air purifier to you.