Realme 16 Pro, 16 Pro Plus confirmed to get 200MP main camera: Details

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro Plus on January 6. Ahead of the launch, the brand has shared several details about the phones, including their main camera systems. Realme has confirmed that both phones will feature a 200-megapixel main camera, with a few subtle differences on the Pro Plus model. The brand has also detailed the kind of video shooting experience users can expect from the devices. Here are the details. Realme 16 series design has been revealed.(Realme)

Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus camera specs

The Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus will use the Samsung HP5 sensor, which is a 1/1.56-inch type sensor, paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. However, the Realme 16 Pro Plus will also feature a telephoto camera alongside the main camera, using a Samsung JN5 sensor.

The Realme 16 Pro will get an ultra-wide camera, and so will the Realme 16 Pro Plus. This means the Pro Plus will offer a proper triple camera setup, with three focal lengths to choose from.

Realme says that the 200-megapixel main camera on both phones will support full-pixel auto zoom and 2x lossless zoom. The company is also bringing TÜV Rheinland Luma colour image certification, which promises better skin tones, improved depth of field, fusion blur, lighting, and shadows.

On the video front, the Realme 16 Pro Plus will support 4K HDR video, with multiple focal lengths to choose from. It will also support 4K video at 60fps. The front-facing camera will support 4K video recording at 60fps as well.

