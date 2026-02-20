Realme P4 Lite 5G debuts in India with a 6,300mAh battery, price starts at ₹9999

Realme has expanded its budget-friendly P4 series lineup with the launch of the Realme P4 Lite in India. The latest smartphone aims to target buyers who want a basic smartphone for daily communication, internet use, and media consumption. The company has confirmed that the sales will begin later this month, while pre-orders have already opened on Flipkart and the brand’s online store. Realme P4 Lite 5G mobile launched in India with a 6,300mAh battery and octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset. (Realme)

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Price, Colour Options and Sale Offers Realme P4 Lite is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The higher variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. As part of the launch offer, the company is offering a Rs. 1,000 instant bank discount or a Rs. 1,000 coupon. The device is available in three colour options: Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue. The handset will go on sale starting February 24.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Specifications and Features The Realme P4 Lite features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. For photography, the device includes a 13MP rear camera. On the front, the phone houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. The handset supports video recording at up to 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second.

Under the hood, the Realme P4 Lite 5G is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset built on a 12nm process, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 15 with Realme UI on top. Additionally, the device carries an IP54 rating, which means it can resist dust and splashes.

Realme P4 Lite 5G houses a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and satellite navigation systems including BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. The smartphone also includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.