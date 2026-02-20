Summer 2026 travel guide: Top 5 tech gear you should carry before you leave

A missed charger or a drained battery can disrupt even the best travel plan. As summer trips pick up across the country, many travellers are packing not just clothes and sunscreen but also devices that keep them connected and powered. Whether the plan includes a flight, a highway drive, a beach stay or a camp in the hills, carrying the right tech can prevent delays and stress. Smart travel gadgets can keep your summer trips powered, organised, and stress-free everywhere. (Pexels)

Here is a look at key travel gadgets that can help during summer 2026.

DailyObjects Slate Park Tech Kit The DailyObjects Slate Park Tech Kit helps travellers organise cables and small devices in one place. The case uses a polycarbonate hard shell and a soft inner lining to reduce the risk of scratches and impact damage. It opens flat at 180 degrees, allowing users to access items without removing everything from the case.

The kit measures 21 x 13.4 x 5.97 cm. It includes flexible loops for cables, a mesh zip pocket, and a slip pocket for power banks or small chargers. A latch closure keeps items secure, while a silicone tab makes it easy to carry. For those who travel with multiple gadgets, this organiser reduces clutter inside backpacks and cabin bags.