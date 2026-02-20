Summer 2026 travel guide: Top 5 tech gear you should carry before you leave

Ambrane Magsafe Wireless 10000Mah Fast Charging USB Type-C Input Power Bank, Strong Magnet, 22.5W Output For iPhone 12 & Above, Android & Other Qi Enabled Devices + Magnetic Ring (Aerosync Snap, Blue)View Details
A missed charger or a drained battery can disrupt even the best travel plan. As summer trips pick up across the country, many travellers are packing not just clothes and sunscreen but also devices that keep them connected and powered. Whether the plan includes a flight, a highway drive, a beach stay or a camp in the hills, carrying the right tech can prevent delays and stress.
Here is a look at key travel gadgets that can help during summer 2026.
DailyObjects Slate Park Tech Kit
The DailyObjects Slate Park Tech Kit helps travellers organise cables and small devices in one place. The case uses a polycarbonate hard shell and a soft inner lining to reduce the risk of scratches and impact damage. It opens flat at 180 degrees, allowing users to access items without removing everything from the case.
The kit measures 21 x 13.4 x 5.97 cm. It includes flexible loops for cables, a mesh zip pocket, and a slip pocket for power banks or small chargers. A latch closure keeps items secure, while a silicone tab makes it easy to carry. For those who travel with multiple gadgets, this organiser reduces clutter inside backpacks and cabin bags.
Ambrane MagSafe Wireless 10000mAh Power Bank
Power access can become limited during road trips or treks. A 10,000mAh power bank ensures that phones, cameras and other devices stay active.
The Ambrane MagSafe Wireless Power Bank supports magnetic attachment for compatible smartphones. It offers up to 15W wireless charging and 22.5W wired output through a Type-C port. Travellers can charge devices without cables or use wired charging for faster top-ups. This makes it useful during long journeys where charging points may not be available.
Flights and bus rides often involve constant background noise. Over-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation can reduce outside sound and make calls and media clearer.
The Noise Master Buds Max supports up to 40dB of ANC and includes Adaptive ANC and Transparency Mode. The headphones use 40mm drivers and support the LHDC 5.0 codec. With five microphones and Environmental Noise Cancellation, users can take calls with less disturbance. Bluetooth 5.4 and dual pairing allow connection to two devices at once. The battery offers up to 60 hours of playback and supports fast Type-C charging.
Compact Flashlights
Travellers heading to camps or remote areas should carry a compact flashlight. Many models now include rechargeable batteries, SOS modes and keychain designs. Despite their size, these tools can provide enough brightness for night walks or power outages.
International travellers often face incompatible plug points. A universal travel adapter solves this issue by supporting sockets in more than 150 countries. Many models include multiple USB ports and high-wattage output using GaN technology, allowing users to charge phones, tablets and even laptops from a single unit.
