Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: What really sets them apart?

The Pixel 10a, however, introduces changes in durability and brightness. Google has upgraded the cover glass from Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the Pixel 9a to Gorilla Glass 7i on the Pixel 10a. This update should offer better resistance against drops and scratches over time.

At first look, the Google Pixel 10a closely resembles the Pixel 9a. Google has retained the same design language and overall size. Both phones feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate that adjusts between 60Hz and 120Hz.

Google launched the Pixel 10a in India on Wednesday, placing it directly against last year’s Pixel 9a in the mid-range segment. The new model keeps the same Rs. 49,999 price and follows the same formula. Instead of changing the design or core hardware, Google has focused on small updates that refine the overall experience. With the Google Pixel 9a still widely available, many users may wonder whether the new device offers enough changes to justify an upgrade or a fresh purchase. Let’s compare the Google Pixel 10a to its predecessor to find out if it's worth upgrading or if the last generation still offers good value.

Brightness levels also increase on the newer model. The Google Pixel 9a reaches up to 1,800 nits for HDR content and 2,700 nits at peak brightness. The Pixel 10a raises that limit to 2,000 nits for HDR and 3,000 nits at peak brightness. Users who spend time outdoors or stream HDR videos may notice clearer visibility under strong light.

Contrast ratio sees a change as well. The Pixel 10a reports a contrast ratio above 2,000,000:1, which is higher than that of the Pixel 9a. In daily use, the difference may appear subtle, but darker scenes in videos and photos may display deeper blacks.

Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: Performance and Software Both the Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a are powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip paired with 8GB RAM. Storage options remain the same. This means users should not expect a gap in everyday speed between the two phones.

The Pixel 10a ships with Android 16, while the Pixel 9a launched with an earlier version but remains eligible for updates. Google continues to promise seven years of operating system and security updates for both devices. In terms of core performance, the experience should remain similar.

Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: Camera Setup Camera hardware remains unchanged. Both models feature a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Neither includes a dedicated telephoto camera.

The difference lies in software tools. The Pixel 10a introduces Camera Coach, a feature first seen in the Pixel 10 series. It provides on-screen suggestions to help users frame their shots.

Macro Focus also arrives on the Pixel 10a. This feature allows users to capture subjects at close range with better focus control. The Pixel 9a can take close-up shots, but the dedicated macro support on the newer device may make the process easier.

Another addition is Auto Best Take. This tool selects the best expressions from a burst of images and merges them into one photo. It helps reduce issues such as closed eyes in group pictures.

Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: Battery and Charging Both Google Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a house a 5,100mAh battery and support 23W wired charging. However, wireless charging shows a minor difference. The Pixel 9a supports up to 7.5W wireless charging. The Pixel 10a increases that speed to 10W when paired with compatible Qi Extended Power Profile chargers. While the improvement is not large, it may reduce charging time slightly on supported accessories.

Satellite SOS One of the major additions to the Google Pixel 10a is Satellite SOS. Thanks to a newer modem, the phone can connect to satellite networks when cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is unavailable. This feature allows users to contact emergency services in remote locations. The Google Pixel 9a does not support this capability.