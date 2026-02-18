Whirlpool launches 3D Cool Pro+ split AC series in India starting at Rs…

Whirlpool has expanded its air conditioning range in India with the launch of the 3D Cool Pro+ Split AC 2026 series. The company introduced the new range as demand for cooling appliances began to increase ahead of the summer season. The latest lineup offers new cooling and air management features designed to enhance indoor comfort and manage power usage. Whirlpool launches 3D Cool Pro+ split AC series in India with new cooling features. (Whirlpool )

Price, Models and Sale Details The Whirlpool 3D Cool Pro+ series is available in multiple capacity options, including 1 ton, 1.5 ton, 2 ton and 3 ton variants. This allows buyers to choose a model based on room size and cooling needs. All variants carry a 5-star energy rating under current standards.

The starting price for the new split AC range is Rs. 35,000. Customers can buy the models through online platforms as well as offline retail stores across India. The company has made the series available nationwide.

3D Cool Technology and Fast Cooling Features The key feature of the new series is its 3D Cool Technology. According to the company, this system is designed to distribute air evenly across the room while reducing heat at a faster rate. The unit also includes a built-in air purification system to help manage indoor air quality.

The AC comes with a Turbo Chill mode. The company states that this mode can bring the room temperature down to 24 degrees Celsius within about one minute under standard test conditions. A 4-way swing function helps direct airflow in multiple directions so that air reaches different parts of the room.

6th Sense Personalised Cooling System The series includes 6th Sense Personalised Cooling Technology. This feature uses internal sensors to track room temperature, humidity and airflow. Based on these inputs, the system adjusts cooling output automatically.

The company claims that the AC can continue operating effectively even when the outside temperature touches 56 degrees Celsius. The automated adjustments aim to maintain indoor comfort without requiring frequent manual changes.

Air Purification and Energy Ratings The Whirlpool 3D Cool Pro+ models include an in-built air purifier. This system works to reduce dust and other airborne particles inside the room while the AC runs. The company positions this feature as useful during periods of high pollution levels.

All models are designed to manage electricity consumption while delivering cooling performance. The 5-star rating indicates compliance with energy efficiency norms in India.

Additionally, it features in the new range features a 100 per cent copper condenser for heat exchange and durability. The ACs also support 6-in-1 Xpand technology, which allows users to adjust cooling capacity depending on requirements. The company is offering a five-year warranty with the new series.