Whirlpool launches 3D Cool Pro+ split AC series in India starting at Rs…
Whirlpool has launched its new 3D Cool Pro+ split AC series in India, bringing smart cooling features, air purification, and multiple capacity options.
You may be interested in
77% OFF
Remote Compatible with Whirlpool Inverter AC Remote (MAGICOOL,3D Cool PRO, SELF Clean, 6TH Sense) (Old Remote Must BE Same)
- Remote Compatible with Whirlpool Inverter AC Remote (MAGICOOL
- 3D Cool PRO
- SELF Clean
₹349₹1499
Check Details
45% OFF
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 5S INV CNV S4I2AD0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)
- Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star
- Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 5S INV CNV S4I2AD0
- Copper
₹38490₹70600
Check Details
52% OFF
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)
- Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star
- Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0
- Copper
₹29990₹62000
Check Details
59% OFF
Ionstar 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC - | Copper Coil | 30% More Cooling 5150 Watts Capacity | 6-1 Flexi Modes | Heavy Duty Indoor | Blue Fin | Auto Self Clean - Diagnosis| IN153S-25ME5190-NL
- Ionstar 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC - | Copper Coil | 30% More Cooling 5150 Watts Capacity | 6-1 Flexi Modes | Heavy Duty Indoor | Blue Fin | Auto Self Clean - Diagnosis| IN153S-25ME5190-NL
₹25690₹62990
Check Details
49% OFF
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi AI Inverter Split AC(Copper, Convertible Gear 6-in-1, Turbo Mode, Dry Mode for Monsoon, Auto Clean&HD+PM 2.5 Filter, 2026 Model,Santis Max DLX Wi-Fi - MAI18SD3R36W0, White)
- Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi AI Inverter Split AC(Copper
- Convertible Gear 6-in-1
- Turbo Mode
₹30490₹59700
Check Details