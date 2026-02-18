Google Pixel 10a launching today: Expected price, specs and how to watch live event

Google is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Google Pixel 10a, today in global markets. The company plans to open pre-orders shortly after the launch event, allowing interested buyers in several countries to reserve the device on launch day itself. Google Pixel 10a is set to launch in India and other global markets today. (Google)

The Pixel 10a follows last year’s Google Pixel 9a and is expected to bring limited hardware changes rather than a major overhaul. In the days leading up to the launch, Google released official teasers and shared images of the phone’s design. The visuals confirm that the company has retained the familiar Pixel look while making small refinements to the body.

Google Pixel 10a: How to Watch the Launch Event Live Google will stream the launch event live on its official YouTube channel and website. Interested viewers can tune in through the company’s online platforms at the scheduled time in their region. For your convenience, we have embedded the livestream link below:

Google Pixel 10a: Specifications and Features (Expected) According to the industry leaks and rumours, the Google Pixel 10a will feature a 6.3-inch OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Reports suggest the device will support Bluetooth 6 connectivity. Charging may see a notable change, with the device tipped to support 45W wired charging, up from the 23W support seen on the previous model.

Under the hood, Pixel 10a is likely to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage options may include 128GB and 256GB variants. There is no clear indication of a 512GB model this year.

As for the optics, the Google Pixel 10a could continue with a 48MP main rear sensor along with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The company may ship the device with Android 16 out of the box and offer support for the Android 17 beta. Google is also expected to continue its long-term software policy by providing up to seven years of operating system and security updates.

Google Pixel 10a: Design and Battery Reports claim the Pixel 10a will carry the same battery capacity as its predecessor. However, sources suggest the device will weigh slightly less while becoming marginally thicker. These changes point to internal adjustments rather than a full redesign.

Google Pixel 10a: Price (Expected) According to a report shared by retailer WinFuture, the Google Pixel 10a may start at EUR 499 (around Rs. 52,800) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 256GB version could cost EUR 599 (around Rs. 64,300). Google has yet to confirm official pricing for India and other markets.

With the launch set for today, more details about availability, regional pricing, and pre-order offers will emerge once the event concludes.