iPhone 17e, new iPads and budget MacBook could launch on March 4 - All details

Industry experts expect Apple to introduce updates to its Mac computers, iPhones, and iPads. Reports suggest that Mac devices may lead the announcements. Industry sources suggest that Apple could unveil a new entry-level MacBook powered by the A18 Pro chip. If confirmed, this move would mark a shift toward using iPhone-based processors in lower-cost Mac laptops. The device may include an aluminium body and offer multiple colour choices. Reports also suggest that the starting price could remain under $1,000 (approximately Rs. 90,400), which would make it one of the most affordable Mac notebooks in recent years.

The event will take place simultaneously in three major cities: New York, London, and Shanghai. Apple has scheduled the presentation to begin at 9 AM ET, 2 PM GMT, 10 PM CST, and 7:30 PM IST. However, the company has not yet clarified whether it will stream the presentation online or release details through press statements after the event concludes.

Apple has confirmed that it will hold its first major product launch of 2026 on March 4, setting the stage for a new round of hardware releases. The company has already sent invitations to select media outlets, describing the gathering as a “special Apple experience.” The announcement signals the beginning of Apple’s product plans for the year and points to updates across several device categories.

Also read: Nothing opens its first India flagship store in Bengaluru: Here’s what makes it different

Apple may also refresh its MacBook Air line with the upcoming M5 chip. In addition, the company could introduce updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models equipped with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. These additions would expand Apple’s in-house silicon lineup. Some reports also mention new external displays designed to work with these Macs, though Apple has not shared specifications.

On the smartphone front, attention has turned to the possible launch of the iPhone 17e. The device may succeed last year’s iPhone 16e. Leaks suggest that the new model could feature a 6.1-inch display with Dynamic Island and run on the A19 chip. It may include a single 48-megapixel rear camera, an 18-megapixel front camera, MagSafe support, and a new C1X modem. The iPhone 17e is expected to start at $599 (roughly Rs. 54,359).

Also read: Xiaomi 18 leak suggests major chipset change ahead of launch: Here’s what that means

Apple may also update its tablet lineup. Sources suggest that the iPad Air could move to the M4 chip, while the standard iPad may adopt the A18 processor. These changes could bring advanced processing features to more users.

Apple has not confirmed any of these product details. However, the March 4 event is expected to outline the company’s early 2026 hardware direction and offer clarity on its plans for the months ahead.