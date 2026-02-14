Nothing opens itsfirst India flagship store in Bengaluru: Here’s what makes it different

London-based technology company Nothing has opened its first flagship retail store in India, choosing Bengaluru as the launch location. Chief Executive Officer Carl Pei and Co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis inaugurated the store, marking a new phase in the company’s operations in India. Nothing opens its first cumoynity style flagship store in Bengaluru, India.

Store Design and Layout The store covers 5,032 square feet and houses products from Nothing and its sub-brand CMF, along with official merchandise and apparel. The company has positioned the space as more than a retail outlet. It aims to offer visitors direct access to devices, product demonstrations and community-focused activities under one roof.

The design draws reference from industrial workspaces and assembly lines. The interiors feature exposed concrete, aluminium, steel and glass. The layout keeps structural elements visible and places products on open displays. The company said it adopted this approach to reflect its focus on transparency in design and operations.

“Opening our first flagship store is a major milestone for Nothing, cementing our position as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India. More than just a point of transaction, we intentionally didn’t want to build a conventional retail store. Instead, we designed this space to offer our customers a unique, immersive experience. Our goal is to build understanding, trust, and lasting relationships with our community. The Indian market highly values hands-on engagement and design-led thinking, and this store will be the platform where we invite curiosity, clearly tell our brand story, and cultivate a hub for future launches, collaborations, and community-focused experiences,” he said.

In-Store Experiences and Location Details The Bengaluru outlet also includes a studio area where content creators can film unboxing and product videos. The company has introduced location-specific, customised products available only at this store. Visitors will also find interactive installations such as vending machines, claw games and conveyor-style product displays. A designated community area will host gatherings and informal meetings.

The store is located at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, and will remain open daily from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

With this opening, Nothing expands its global retail presence after launching a store in Soho, London, and plans to open outlets in New York City and Tokyo. The India launch comes as the company records steady growth in the country’s smartphone market, according to recent market research reports.