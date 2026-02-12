Xiaomi 18 leak suggests major chipset change ahead of launch: Here’s what that means

Xiaomi is preparing its next flagship smartphone series, and early reports indicate that the company may change its processor strategy for the upcoming Xiaomi 18 lineup. As Qualcomm plans to introduce a new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series later this year, smartphone makers are deciding how to use the new chips in their devices. A recent report from China suggests that Xiaomi may divide its models based on chipset selection to manage costs and pricing. Xiaomi 18 may skip the Pro chip due to rising processor costs this year. (Xiaomi)

Standard Model May Skip Pro Chip According to a report shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the base Xiaomi 18 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. It may not include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro variant, which Qualcomm is also expected to launch. The tipster claims that the higher cost of the Pro version could prevent Xiaomi from using it in the standard model.

Reports suggest that Qualcomm may price the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro higher than the regular Gen 6 chip. If Xiaomi includes the Pro chip in the base Xiaomi 18, it could push up the phone’s retail price. To avoid this, the company may reserve the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro for the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models.

Xiaomi 18 Series: Launch Timeline Qualcomm is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series in September. Xiaomi may launch the Xiaomi 18 lineup soon after the chip announcement. The current Xiaomi 17 series, including the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Qualcomm did not release a Pro version of that chip.

In a separate update, the same tipster stated that Xiaomi is testing two 200MP camera sensors for a compact 6.3-inch flagship device, believed to be the Xiaomi 18 Pro. One sensor could serve as the main camera, while the second may function as a telephoto or periscope lens. If Xiaomi moves forward with this setup, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could feature dual 200MP cameras. Another Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo, is also expected to adopt a similar dual 200MP camera system in its upcoming flagship devices.

Xiaomi has not confirmed these details. More information may surface closer to the official launch later this year.