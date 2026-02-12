Google Pixel 9a gets ₹10,000 price cut in India ahead of Pixel 10a launch - Details

Google has lowered the price of its Pixel 9a smartphone in India, as reports suggest that the company may soon introduce the Pixel 10a. The revised rates have started appearing on major online shopping platforms, which may give buyers a lower entry point into Google’s mid-range smartphone lineup. Google has reduced Pixel 9a prices in India ahead of the Pixel 10a launch.

The company has not issued a public statement about the price cut. However, updated listings on leading retail websites confirm that both storage variants now sell at reduced prices. Google has often adjusted prices of existing models ahead of launching new devices, a move that helps maintain sales momentum and manage stock in the market.

Google Pixel 9a: New Price Details in India The Google Pixel 9a was launched at Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 54,999 for the 256GB option. After the recent revision, the 128GB model is now priced at Rs. 39,999, while the 256GB variant is available for Rs. 44,999. This marks a flat price cut of Rs. 10,000 on both variants.

The updated pricing is currently visible on platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Croma, along with other retail channels across the country. Buyers can purchase the device at the revised rates until stocks last.

Google Pixel 9a: Key Specifications and Features The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen offers a peak brightness of up to 2700 nits and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

Under the hood, Pixel 9a is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset. The device houses a 5,100mAh battery. For photography, the Google Pixel 9a features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

