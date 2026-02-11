You can now turn your Facebook profile photo into an animated picture: Here's how

Facebook has rolled out a set of new artificial intelligence tools that allow users to change how their photos and posts appear on the platform. The company announced the updates on Tuesday, saying the features aim to give people more ways to present themselves through profile pictures, Stories, Memories and text posts. Here’s how you can use Meta AI to animate your Facebook photos and stories. (Meta)

Animated Profile Pictures The update introduces animated profile pictures powered by Meta AI. Users can now turn a still image into a moving display photo. The system adds motion effects that make the person in the image appear to wave, form a heart sign with their hands or wear a digital party hat. Facebook advises users to upload a clear image of one person looking at the camera for better results. People can select a picture from their phone gallery or choose an existing photo from their Facebook account. The company has stated that it will expand the list of animation effects in the coming months.

Restyle Tool for Stories and Memories Facebook has also added an AI-based “Restyle” feature to Stories and Memories. Stories allow users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours, while Memories bring back posts shared on the same date in previous years. With Restyle, users can upload a photo or select a Memory and then transform its appearance. They can type a text prompt to guide the changes or pick from preset themes. These themes include options such as anime-style visuals, illustrated looks and other artistic formats. Users can also adjust lighting, mood and colours, or replace the background with scenes such as a beach or a city skyline.

Animated Backgrounds for Text Posts In addition to photo tools, Facebook has begun introducing animated backgrounds for text-based posts. By tapping a rainbow “A” icon in the post composer, users can select from a range of still or moving backgrounds. These include visuals like falling leaves or ocean waves. The company plans to release more designs, including seasonal options, in future updates.

Facebook currently reports about 2.1 billion daily active users worldwide. Despite its scale, the platform has faced challenges in attracting younger audiences in recent years. With these AI-driven tools, the company is attempting to refresh user engagement and offer new ways for people to interact and share content.