You can now turn your Facebook profile photo into an animated picture: Here's how
Facebook has introduced new AI tools that turn profile photos and posts into animated content, offering users more creative ways to share online.
Facebook has rolled out a set of new artificial intelligence tools that allow users to change how their photos and posts appear on the platform. The company announced the updates on Tuesday, saying the features aim to give people more ways to present themselves through profile pictures, Stories, Memories and text posts.
Animated Profile Pictures
The update introduces animated profile pictures powered by Meta AI. Users can now turn a still image into a moving display photo. The system adds motion effects that make the person in the image appear to wave, form a heart sign with their hands or wear a digital party hat. Facebook advises users to upload a clear image of one person looking at the camera for better results. People can select a picture from their phone gallery or choose an existing photo from their Facebook account. The company has stated that it will expand the list of animation effects in the coming months.
Also read: Nothing Phone 4a series new colour options teased ahead of March 2026 launch
Restyle Tool for Stories and Memories
Facebook has also added an AI-based “Restyle” feature to Stories and Memories. Stories allow users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours, while Memories bring back posts shared on the same date in previous years. With Restyle, users can upload a photo or select a Memory and then transform its appearance. They can type a text prompt to guide the changes or pick from preset themes. These themes include options such as anime-style visuals, illustrated looks and other artistic formats. Users can also adjust lighting, mood and colours, or replace the background with scenes such as a beach or a city skyline.
Also read: WhatsApp Web now lets users make voice and video calls, but there’s a twist
Animated Backgrounds for Text Posts
In addition to photo tools, Facebook has begun introducing animated backgrounds for text-based posts. By tapping a rainbow “A” icon in the post composer, users can select from a range of still or moving backgrounds. These include visuals like falling leaves or ocean waves. The company plans to release more designs, including seasonal options, in future updates.
Facebook currently reports about 2.1 billion daily active users worldwide. Despite its scale, the platform has faced challenges in attracting younger audiences in recent years. With these AI-driven tools, the company is attempting to refresh user engagement and offer new ways for people to interact and share content.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More