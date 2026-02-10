WhatsApp Web now lets users make voice and video calls, but there’s a twist
WhatsApp has begun adding calling support to its web version, allowing some users to make voice and video calls directly from browsers worldwide.
WhatsApp has started rolling out voice and video calling on WhatsApp Web, marking a major change for users who rely on the browser-based version of the platform. The feature is now available to some users enrolled in the WhatsApp Web beta programme, according to a report by WABetaInfo. Until now, calling support was limited to WhatsApp’s desktop applications on Windows and macOS.
Calling Support Starts With One-On-One Chats
The initial rollout supports only one-on-one voice and video calls. Users cannot yet make group calls through WhatsApp Web, as Meta continues to develop that capability. The company has reportedly spent close to a year building and testing web-based calling before beginning this limited release.
For users who receive the update, the calling process works in a simple way. After opening an individual chat on WhatsApp Web, users can click the call icon to start a voice or video call. The feature runs directly in the browser and does not require users to download or install any extra software.
Also read: Valentine’s Day online scams: 5 Traps you need to watch out for
Screen Sharing Features
WhatsApp has also extended its existing security framework to web-based calls. Voice and video calls made on WhatsApp Web use end-to-end encryption, following the same system used on the mobile apps. This setup ensures that only the participants in a call can access its content, while third parties, including Meta, cannot listen in.
In addition to basic calling, WhatsApp Web now supports screen sharing during video calls. This function can help users during work discussions, technical support sessions, or remote collaboration. With this addition, WhatsApp Web moves closer to offering the same core features as its desktop apps rather than serving only as a text-based companion.
Also read: Nothing Phone 4a series new colour options teased ahead of March 2026 launch
Access to web calling remains limited to beta users for now. However, WhatsApp plans to expand availability in stages. The company is expected to make voice and video calling available to more users outside the beta programme over the coming weeks.
Group calling on WhatsApp Web is still under development. Earlier reports indicate that future updates may allow group voice and video calls with up to 32 participants. Features such as call links and scheduled calls are also expected to arrive later.
Also read: No more free lyrics? YouTube Music may soon put song lyrics behind a paywall
Users interested in early access to new WhatsApp Web features can join the beta programme through the platform’s settings under the Help and Feedback section. While joining the beta does not guarantee immediate access, it increases the likelihood of receiving new updates before a wider release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More