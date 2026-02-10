Valentine’s Day online scams: 5 Traps you need to watch out for
Valentine’s Day brings gifts, messages, and online plans, but it also attracts scammers waiting for quick mistakes. Here's what you should avoid online.
As Valentine’s Day draws closer, online activity linked to gifts, messages, and dating rises sharply. Scammers use this period to target people who shop, connect, or share personal details online. By using emotional triggers and time pressure, they try to extract money or data. Awareness remains the best defence. Here are five online scams that often increase around February 14 and how to avoid them.
Romance Scams
Romance scams continue to cause heavy losses each year. These usually begin on dating apps or social media platforms. A stranger may show a strong interest within a short time and push the conversation toward private chats. They often avoid meeting or video calls. After gaining trust, they claim to face an emergency and ask for money, gift cards, or digital currency. Once paid, the demands may continue, or contact may stop. Do not send money or financial details to someone you have not met in person.
Fake Gift or Flower Delivery Messages
Many people receive messages claiming a Valentine’s gift awaits delivery. These messages ask users to click a link, update an address, or pay a small fee. The links often lead to fake websites designed to collect personal or banking details. If you did not place an order or expect a delivery, ignore the message. Delivery companies do not request sensitive information through unsolicited texts or emails.
Fake Online Shopping Websites
Scammers create websites that sell items linked to Valentine’s Day, such as jewellery, chocolates, or perfumes. These sites may promise fast delivery before February 14. After payment, buyers may receive nothing or a different item. Before making a purchase, check reviews from independent sources, confirm contact information, and avoid platforms without clear return or refund policies.
Valentine’s Giveaway Scams
Social media posts may claim you have won a dinner, a trip, or a gift. To claim it, scammers ask for personal details, sharing of posts, or a processing fee. These offers aim to collect data or money. If you did not enter a contest, ignore the message. Reputable companies do not charge winners.
Impersonation Scams
Fraudsters may pose as friends, relatives, or known brands and ask for urgent help or gift cards. Always verify such requests through a call or another platform.
In short, always stay alert, verify messages, and avoid rushed decisions can help prevent loss this Valentine’s Day.
