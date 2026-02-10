Nothing Phone 4a series new colour options teased ahead of March 2026 launch

Nothing is preparing to make the Phone 4a series its main smartphone release for 2026, after the company decided not to launch a flagship model this year. The Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro are expected to be introduced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, likely in early March. Nothing Phone 4a series smartphones are set to launch soon in India.

Nothing Phone 4a Series: Colour Options (Teased) Although Nothing has not shared full details about the new phones, the company has started teasing the launch by highlighting fresh colour options. On its official X account, Nothing posted an image showing the symbol “(a)” in five colours: blue, yellow, pink, white, and black. The post carried a short caption reading “soon,” which signalled the start of the promotional campaign for the Phone 4a series.

The teaser suggests that the upcoming phones will arrive in multiple colour variants. It remains unclear whether the image also points to the launch of the Nothing Headphones (a). Earlier reports claimed the headphones could be offered in white, black, pink, and yellow. If that report holds true, the blue shade shown in the teaser may remain exclusive to the Phone 4a models, which may help separate the devices from the audio lineup.

Nothing Phone 4a Series: Prices (Expected) Leaks have also offered early hints about pricing. The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to start at around $475 (roughly Rs. 43,072), while the Phone 4a Pro could be priced close to $540. In India, the Phone 4a may enter the market below Rs. 40,000, while the Pro version could be placed under Rs. 50,000.

Nothing Phone 4a: Specifications and Features (Expected) Both Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The displays on both models could use flat OLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone 4a Pro may also include an IP65 rating, offering improved resistance to dust and water.

Battery sizes are tipped to range between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, with charging speeds expected to remain at 50W. This would mark a slight increase over the 5,000mAh battery used in the Phone 3a series. Camera leaks suggest a 50MP triple-camera setup for the Phone 4a lineup.

Recent reports also claim that the Phone 4a series may introduce a new design, raising questions about the future of Nothing’s transparent back style. With no flagship phone planned for 2026, the Phone 4a series is set to play a key role in the company’s smartphone strategy. The official launch is expected around March 5 at MWC 2026, where Nothing is likely to confirm final specifications, pricing, and design details.