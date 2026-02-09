Edit Profile
    Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max tipped to share dual 200MP cameras - All details

    Xiaomi may change its flagship strategy as leaks hint at major camera upgrades planned for the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max models.

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 1:33 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Xiaomi may change how it separates its top-end phones in the upcoming Xiaomi 18 series. New leaks suggest the company could place more focus on camera hardware, especially on the Pro models, as it plans its next flagship launch.

    Xiaomi may change its flagship camera strategy with the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max models. (Xiaomi)
    Recently, the popular tipster Digital Chat Station shared a post showing a Xiaomi flagship device with a 6.3-inch display and two 200MP rear cameras. While the post does not name the device, the details match how Xiaomi usually positions its Pro models in recent lineups.

    In past launches, Xiaomi has kept both its standard and Pro phones relatively compact. If the company continues with this approach, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could offer high-end camera hardware without increasing the phone’s overall size. This would allow Xiaomi to highlight camera performance while keeping the design in line with earlier models.

    Also read: Want to know how long you really sleep? Apple Health has the answer

    Pro and Pro Max Models May Share Camera Setup

    Xiaomi has followed a pattern of keeping its Pro and Pro Max models closely aligned. The Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max shared similar camera systems, with size and battery capacity creating the main differences.

    Leaks suggest Xiaomi may follow the same plan with the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. Both phones could feature the same dual 200MP camera setup. Differences may come from display size, battery capacity, or sensor choices rather than a completely different camera system. Reports also point to a 50MP ultra-wide camera for both models. In addition, Xiaomi may continue using a rear secondary display on the Pro variants, with improvements to its function.

    Also read: iPhone 17e set to launch soon with new chip, MagSafe, and no price hike: Report

    Standard Xiaomi 18 May Get Improved Zoom

    The base Xiaomi 18 could also receive a camera upgrade. Earlier information from Digital Chat Station suggests Xiaomi may add a periscope telephoto camera to the standard model. This change would replace the current telephoto unit and allow better optical zoom, a feature Xiaomi has mostly reserved for higher-tier devices.

    Also read: iPhone tip: How to turn multiple live photos into a single video

    Xiaomi 18 Series: Launch Timeline

    The Xiaomi 18 series, including the Xiaomi 18, 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max, is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. The Xiaomi 18 Ultra may use a higher-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro version.

    Xiaomi is currently preparing global launches for the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Reports indicate that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max will stay limited to China. As a result, it remains uncertain whether the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max will reach markets like India.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    News/Technology/Xiaomi 18 Pro And Pro Max Tipped To Share Dual 200MP Cameras - All Details
