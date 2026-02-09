Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max tipped to share dual 200MP cameras - All details

Xiaomi may change how it separates its top-end phones in the upcoming Xiaomi 18 series. New leaks suggest the company could place more focus on camera hardware, especially on the Pro models, as it plans its next flagship launch. Xiaomi may change its flagship camera strategy with the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max models. (Xiaomi)

Recently, the popular tipster Digital Chat Station shared a post showing a Xiaomi flagship device with a 6.3-inch display and two 200MP rear cameras. While the post does not name the device, the details match how Xiaomi usually positions its Pro models in recent lineups.

In past launches, Xiaomi has kept both its standard and Pro phones relatively compact. If the company continues with this approach, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could offer high-end camera hardware without increasing the phone’s overall size. This would allow Xiaomi to highlight camera performance while keeping the design in line with earlier models.

Pro and Pro Max Models May Share Camera Setup Xiaomi has followed a pattern of keeping its Pro and Pro Max models closely aligned. The Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max shared similar camera systems, with size and battery capacity creating the main differences.

Leaks suggest Xiaomi may follow the same plan with the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. Both phones could feature the same dual 200MP camera setup. Differences may come from display size, battery capacity, or sensor choices rather than a completely different camera system. Reports also point to a 50MP ultra-wide camera for both models. In addition, Xiaomi may continue using a rear secondary display on the Pro variants, with improvements to its function.

Standard Xiaomi 18 May Get Improved Zoom The base Xiaomi 18 could also receive a camera upgrade. Earlier information from Digital Chat Station suggests Xiaomi may add a periscope telephoto camera to the standard model. This change would replace the current telephoto unit and allow better optical zoom, a feature Xiaomi has mostly reserved for higher-tier devices.

Xiaomi 18 Series: Launch Timeline The Xiaomi 18 series, including the Xiaomi 18, 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max, is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. The Xiaomi 18 Ultra may use a higher-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro version.

Xiaomi is currently preparing global launches for the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Reports indicate that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max will stay limited to China. As a result, it remains uncertain whether the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max will reach markets like India.