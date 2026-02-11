Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra to launch in India on February 25 - All details

Samsung has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming Galaxy S26 series in India after weeks of speculation and leaks. The company will introduce the new smartphones on February 25 at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026. Alongside the phones, Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Samsung Galaxy S26 series is officially launching on February 25 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Launch Timeline The Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch event will take place in San Francisco and begin at 10:00 am PT and 11:30 pm IST. Samsung will stream the event live on its official website, newsroom, and YouTube channel, allowing viewers in India and other regions to follow the announcements in real time.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Pre-Order Details Samsung has started the pre-reservations for the Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup through a dedicated microsite. Customers can reserve a device by paying Rs. 999. Those who pre-reserve will receive a voucher worth Rs. 2,699 along with additional offers.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Design and Key Specifications Industry reports suggest that Samsung will continue with a similar design approach for the Galaxy S26 lineup, introducing refinements instead of major changes. The Samsung Galaxy S26 may feature a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S26 Plus could retain a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to carry a 6.9-inch display with the same resolution as before. All three models may include Corning Gorilla Armour 2 protection.

Samsung may follow its regional chipset strategy. In Europe, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus could be powered by the Exynos 2600 processor with a deca-core CPU. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for the Galaxy platform. All models are expected to ship with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus is likely to include a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an additional 10MP telephoto camera. The front camera across the lineup may include a 12MP sensor and support AI-based portrait and video tools, along with 8K video recording.

Battery capacity may increase to 4,300mAh on the Galaxy S26. The S26 Plus could retain a 4,900mAh battery, while the Ultra may continue with a 5,000mAh unit and support 60W wired charging. The series is expected to offer 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, and stereo speakers.