Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: What can you expect this year?

Samsung is preparing to unveil its next flagship series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 25, 2026. The company is expected to introduce three models, the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and the Ultra variant. Among them, the spotlight remains firmly on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which will succeed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Early reports suggest that the new Ultra model will focus on upgrades that refine the overall experience rather than introducing major design shifts.
Leaks suggest Samsung may introduce a rounded frame instead of the sharper edges seen on the S25 Ultra. The thickness could reduce from 8.2mm to 7.9mm, while the weight may drop from 218 grams to 214 grams.
Another reported change involves the frame material. The company may switch from titanium to aluminium, which could reduce weight and affect the overall feel in the hand.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.89-inch display, slightly larger than the 6.86-inch screen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The difference in size may not be noticeable in daily use.
However, reports suggest that Samsung could shift from an M13 panel to an M14 panel. The new model may also support 10-bit colour instead of 8-bit. This change could improve colour transitions and deliver better output while viewing HDR content.
Samsung may also introduce a third-generation anti-reflective coating and a privacy display feature, both of which were absent on the previous Ultra model.
Performance and Memory Improvements
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which could replace the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip used in the S25 Ultra. The processor change may bring efficiency improvements and better sustained performance.
RAM speeds could also increase from 9.6Gbps to 10.7Gbps. While users may not notice a major jump in raw speed immediately, higher memory bandwidth could support smoother multitasking and long-term performance stability.
Battery capacity is likely to remain at 5,000mAh, similar to the S25 Ultra. Charging speeds, however, may see an increase. Reports suggest wired charging could move from 45W to 60W, while wireless charging may rise from 15W to 25W.
If these changes materialise, users may spend less time connected to a charger during the day.
Camera Adjustments
Samsung is expected to retain the 200MP HP2 main sensor but widen the aperture from f/1.7 to f/1.4. A wider aperture can allow more light into the sensor, which may help improve low-light photography.
The 50MP 5x telephoto camera may also receive a brighter f/2.9 aperture compared to f/3.4 on the previous model. The 10MP 3x telephoto camera, however, could feature a slightly smaller sensor.
Price Remains Unclear
Some reports suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch at a lower price than its predecessor. However, Samsung has not confirmed the price. Final details will likely become clear at the official announcement.
