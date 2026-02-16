Edit Profile
    Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: What can you expect this year?

    Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S26 Ultra soon, and early details suggest practical upgrades rather than major changes over last year’s model.

    Updated on: Feb 16, 2026 9:05 AM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Samsung is preparing to unveil its next flagship series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 25, 2026. The company is expected to introduce three models, the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and the Ultra variant. Among them, the spotlight remains firmly on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which will succeed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

    Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: Here’s what changes in design, performance, and cameras. (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: Here’s what changes in design, performance, and cameras. (HT Tech)

    Early reports suggest that the new Ultra model will focus on upgrades that refine the overall experience rather than introducing major design shifts.

    Also read: Oppo Reno 15 Pro vs Oppo Reno 15: What do you get for the extra cost?

    Design and Build

    Leaks suggest Samsung may introduce a rounded frame instead of the sharper edges seen on the S25 Ultra. The thickness could reduce from 8.2mm to 7.9mm, while the weight may drop from 218 grams to 214 grams.

    Another reported change involves the frame material. The company may switch from titanium to aluminium, which could reduce weight and affect the overall feel in the hand.

    Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold vs Huawei Mate XTs: Design, display, and performance compared

    Display Upgrades Focus on Panel Quality

    The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.89-inch display, slightly larger than the 6.86-inch screen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The difference in size may not be noticeable in daily use.

    However, reports suggest that Samsung could shift from an M13 panel to an M14 panel. The new model may also support 10-bit colour instead of 8-bit. This change could improve colour transitions and deliver better output while viewing HDR content.

    Samsung may also introduce a third-generation anti-reflective coating and a privacy display feature, both of which were absent on the previous Ultra model.

    Performance and Memory Improvements

    The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which could replace the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip used in the S25 Ultra. The processor change may bring efficiency improvements and better sustained performance.

    RAM speeds could also increase from 9.6Gbps to 10.7Gbps. While users may not notice a major jump in raw speed immediately, higher memory bandwidth could support smoother multitasking and long-term performance stability.

    Also read: OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 15: How the new model stacks up against the flagship

    Battery and Charging

    Battery capacity is likely to remain at 5,000mAh, similar to the S25 Ultra. Charging speeds, however, may see an increase. Reports suggest wired charging could move from 45W to 60W, while wireless charging may rise from 15W to 25W.

    If these changes materialise, users may spend less time connected to a charger during the day.

    Camera Adjustments

    Samsung is expected to retain the 200MP HP2 main sensor but widen the aperture from f/1.7 to f/1.4. A wider aperture can allow more light into the sensor, which may help improve low-light photography.

    The 50MP 5x telephoto camera may also receive a brighter f/2.9 aperture compared to f/3.4 on the previous model. The 10MP 3x telephoto camera, however, could feature a slightly smaller sensor.

    Price Remains Unclear

    Some reports suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch at a lower price than its predecessor. However, Samsung has not confirmed the price. Final details will likely become clear at the official announcement.

    MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

