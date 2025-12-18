OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 15: How the new model stacks up against the flagship

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 15: OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 15R in India, a successor to the OnePlus 13R, which was released earlier this year. The new model brings upgrades to the processor, battery, display, and camera setup. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, and offers up to 512GB storage. Let’s take a look at how the OnePlus 15R compares with its flagship counterpart, the OnePlus 15, in terms of performance, display, battery life and more. OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 15: Battery, camera, and performance compared.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 15: Processor and Performance

The OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while the OnePlus 15R comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. The 8 Gen 5 chip is designed for high-end mid-range devices and claims to offer a 38% boost in CPU performance and 46% improvement in AI processing compared to the previous generation. OnePlus also integrates its CPU Scheduler to optimise gaming performance.

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in the OnePlus 15 claims to offer high processing power across intensive tasks and games, including titles like Call of Duty and Clash of Clans. The OnePlus 15R is expected to handle everyday apps and gaming efficiently, though real-world performance will depend on long-term use.

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 15: Battery and Charging

The OnePlus 15R has a slightly larger 7,400mAh battery compared to the OnePlus 15’s 7,300mAh cell. In terms of charging, the OnePlus 15 supports 120W SuperVOOC, while the 15R supports 80W. Neither device includes a charger in the box, which buyers need to consider.

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 15: Display

The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, slightly larger than the OnePlus 15’s 6.76-inch screen. Both devices offer 165Hz refresh rates, ensuring smooth performance in apps and games. The OnePlus 15 worked closely with developers to optimise gaming on its display, enabling full 165Hz output in supported titles.

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 15: Camera Setup

The OnePlus 15 features a triple rear camera system with three 50MP sensors: main, ultrawide, and 3.5x periscope telephoto. All three lenses deliver detailed shots in various conditions.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R drops the telephoto lens and keeps a dual-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide. The main lens matches the 15 in image quality, while the ultrawide performs adequately in well-lit environments. Both devices are equipped with the OnePlus DetailMax Engine for image processing, without Hasselblad collaboration.

Final Thought

The OnePlus 15R brings modest upgrades to the 15 line-up, including a slightly larger battery and display and a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. However, the OnePlus 15 continues to lead the way in terms of performance, charging speed and camera capabilities thanks to its flagship hardware. The choice between the two models is a decision that requires careful consideration of several factors. These include the processor power, camera capabilities, charging options and, most importantly, price. The device that best matches your needs and budget will be the one that you should go for.