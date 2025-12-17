Sending New Year 2026 wishes on WhatsApp? Here’s what’s new for users

2025 is coming to an end, and the New Year is almost here. To make the occasion more exciting, WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack to help users send their New Year greetings without typing a text or switching to third-party apps for instant wishes. The platform has released a “Happy New Year 2026” sticker pack that users can send in chats or add to their status updates. WhatsApp has added ‘Happy New Year 2026’ stickers for chats and status updates. (Pexels)

The new animated sticker pack carries 14 stickers and has a file size of 488KB. Users who do not see the pack should update WhatsApp through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. After the update, the stickers appear in the sticker section within chats.

How to Send Happy New Year 2026 Stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and select the chat where you want to send the sticker.

Step 2: Tap the sticker icon located in the message bar.

Step 3: Look for the “Happy New Year 2026” sticker pack at the bottom of the sticker tray.

Step 4: Open the pack, choose a sticker, and tap to send it.

Users can also use these stickers in their status updates. To do this, select a photo for the status, tap the sticker option, and pick a sticker from the New Year 2026 pack before posting.

WhatsApp also allows users to create New Year images using Meta AI within chats. Users can open a chat, tap the paperclip icon, select the AI image option, and enter a prompt such as “Happy New Year.” The system generates multiple images, and users can select one to send.

In other news, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has clarified its earlier order related to WhatsApp and user data. The tribunal said its directions apply to user data collection and sharing for all non-WhatsApp purposes, including advertising and non-advertising use.

The tribunal stated that WhatsApp and its parent company cannot claim unrestricted rights over user data. It added that users must have control over what data is collected, the purpose of its use, and the duration of storage. The order also confirmed that users must retain the right to opt in or opt out of data sharing at any stage, addressing concerns raised over the 2021 WhatsApp policy.