Samsung Galaxy S26 may come with AI notification summaries like Google Pixel phones

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S26 series, expected between January and February, with multiple possible release dates under discussion. The recent beta release of One UI 8.5 has revealed some software updates, though not all features are currently accessible. Smartphone buyers in India may face higher costs as brands quietly raise prices of mid-range models.(HT)

Hidden Features in One UI 8.5 Beta

According to a report shared by leakster chunvn8888 on X, several One UI 8.5 features remain hidden or disabled in the beta. Among them is Notification Summaries, which will use Samsung's Gauss AI model to offer users a summary of notifications from the previous 24 hours, according to SamMobile.

Samsung initially planned to introduce this feature with One UI 7, but it was postponed to One UI 8.5. The reason for the delay is unclear. Notification Summaries are expected to launch first on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and may later reach older devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

The feature will support multiple languages, including English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Polish, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese. Additional software features for the Samsung Galaxy S26 may be revealed in future leaks.

Similarities With Google Pixel

Samsung's Notification Summaries are similar to features that have recently been introduced on Google Pixel devices. Google Pixel phones now include an AI-powered Notification Organiser and Notification Summaries to reduce notification fatigue. Samsung’s implementation is expected to work similarly, which may offer a concise overview of alerts and help users avoid checking every minor notification.

While existing Samsung flagship users may need to wait for a software update to access Notification Summaries, Samsung Galaxy S26 owners will have it at launch. Google’s Notification Summaries, in comparison, require a Google Pixel 9 or Pixel 10, with the Pixel 9a excluded.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series may offer a combination of hardware upgrades and software innovations, with Notification Summaries positioned as a key feature to improve the user experience.