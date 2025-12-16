Google End of Year Sale goes live: Get up to 10000 off on Pixel 10 and accessories

Google has started its End-of-Year Sale in India, offering huge price cuts and bank offers on several Pixel smartphones and devices. The sale includes the Google Pixel 10 series, the Pixel 9 lineup, and select wearables and audio products. Customers can place orders through the official Google website. The sale started earlier this week and will continue for a limited period of time. So without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what surprises Google has brought for you. Here’s how to grab the best deals on Google Pixel 10, Pixel 9 smartphones during Google’s End of Year Sale. (Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

Offers on Pixel Devices

The sale covers the full Google Pixel 10 lineup, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Alongside smartphones, Google is also offering price cuts on devices such as the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. Buyers can also use easy EMI options and cashback benefits on select bank cards. These offers apply mainly to EMI transactions, which may reduce the overall cost for customers planning an upgrade.

Also read: OnePlus confirmed to launch Tubro series soon: Here’s what to expect

Google Pixel 10 series: Price Cut and Offers

Under the sale, Google has extended bank cashback benefits to its latest Pixel 10 series. Buyers of the standard Google Pixel 10 can receive an instant cashback of Rs. 7,000 when they choose EMI payments through an HDFC Bank credit card. Google has also listed higher cashback for other models in the same series. Additionally, an instant cashback offer of Rs. 10,000 is available on EMI purchases of the Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold made using the same bank card.

Also read: Dropped your new Galaxy Z TriFold? Here’s what a screen repair could cost

Google Pixel 9 Discount

Google has also included its previous-generation models in the sale. The Google Pixel 9 is currently listed at a starting price of Rs. 58,399, while the Google Pixel 9a starts at Rs. 44,999. Both models are eligible for an instant cashback of Rs. 5,000 when buyers opt for EMI payments using an HDFC Bank credit card. In addition, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is listed at Rs. 1,63,999 and comes with an instant cashback of Rs. 4,000 under the same payment conditions.

Also read: Motorola Edge 70 with 50MP triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Discounts on Pixel Wearables

The End-of-Year Sale does not stop at smartphones. The Google Pixel Watch 3 is now selling at Rs. 22,915, giving a price drop of Rs. 5,000 during the sale period. Google has also reduced the price of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The wireless earbuds now cost Rs. 19,900, down from the earlier listed price of Rs. 22,900.

For context, Google launched the Pixel 10 series in India on August 20. At launch, the company priced the standard Google Pixel 10 at Rs. 79,999. The Google Pixel 10 Pro was launched at Rs. 1,09,999, while the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL was launched at Rs. 1,24,999. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold entered the market at Rs. 1,72,999. The Google Pixel 10 series smartphones are powered by the Tensor 5 in-house chipset.