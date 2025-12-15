Dropped your new Galaxy Z TriFold? Here’s what a screen repair could cost

Samsung has started selling its first smartphone with a tri-folding screen, the Galaxy Z TriFold. With the device now available to buyers, details about repair costs have surfaced, including the price users may pay if they need to replace either of the phone’s displays. Here’s how much Samsung may charge you to replace the Galaxy Z TriFold damage screens.(Bloomberg)

A recent blog post (via SamMobile) on the Korean website Naver.com has shared estimated prices for screen replacements in South Korea. The report claims that the Galaxy Z TriFold’s outer screen replacement costs between KRW 1,37,000 and KRW 2,26,000. In Indian currency, this translates to around Rs. 8,300 to Rs. 13,700. The inner folding display carries a much higher replacement cost, ranging from KRW 16,57,500 to KRW 18,34,500, or roughly Rs. 1,00,000 to Rs. 1,12,000.

The report notes that the outer screen replacement cost is close to that of Samsung’s earlier foldable models. However, the inner display costs more due to its tri-folding design and size.

The same source also claims that Samsung has released limited units of the Galaxy Z TriFold for sale in South Korea. Each major Samsung store in the country is said to have received between 15 and 30 units. At the national level, around 700 units are reportedly available at present. The report adds that Samsung plans to sell between 2,500 and 5,000 units of the device by early next year. Samsung has not confirmed these figures, so the details should be treated as unverified.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold offers a large 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display when fully unfolded. This screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The outer display measures 6.5 inches and uses a Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, while the back uses a ceramic-glass fibre-reinforced material.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and supports 16GB of RAM, along with storage options of 512GB and 1TB.

As for the optics, the trifold smartphone includes a 200MP main rear camera with optical stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also features two 10MP front cameras for selfies and video calls.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Z TriFold houses a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. Samsung says the device can charge from zero to 50 percent in about 30 minutes with a supported charger.