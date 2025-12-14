OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: 5 Key upgrades you need to know

OnePlus is set to expand its R series with the OnePlus 15R, scheduled to launch in India on December 16. The R series has long been praised for high-performance smartphones at more accessible prices compared to the main flagship lineup. Ahead of the release, here’s how the upcoming OnePlus 15R compares to its predecessor OnePlus 13R, in terms of design, display, camera, performance and battery life. OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Here's what's new and different this year that you should know about before the launch. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Design

The OnePlus 15R will launch with a new design compared to the OnePlus 13R. The large round camera module of the OnePlus 13R is replaced with a square cutout, similar to the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 15R will also feature a flat metal frame. The OnePlus 15R has been given significant improvements in terms of durability, with its dust and water resistance rated at IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K. The OnePlus 13R only offered an IP65 rating.

Action Key

The OnePlus 15R will include a customisable Action Key, similar to the one on the OnePlus 15. Users can assign functions to the key, including quick access to Mind Space, a feature that captures and organises information using AI.

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Performance

The OnePlus 15R is expected to deliver higher performance. Reports suggest it may be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This is an improvement on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor found in the OnePlus 13R, as it promises faster processing speeds and greater efficiency.

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Display

The OnePlus 15R is likely to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, which is likely to match the display capabilities of the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 13R, by comparison, has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Battery

Battery capacity is expected to increase with the OnePlus 15R. The OnePlus 13R has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15R could offer an 8,000mAh battery, along with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. This would also surpass the OnePlus 15’s 7,300mAh battery.

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Cameras

The OnePlus 13R includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R is likely to switch to a dual-camera configuration, with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera in India, according to leaks.

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Price (Expected)

We don't have much information about how much the 15R will cost. It may, however, cost more than the OnePlus 13R, in line with the trend seen with the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 13R was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 42,999.