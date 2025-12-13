OnePlus 15R to launch with first 32MP autofocus front camera in R Series - All details

OnePlus 15R is all set to launch on December 17 in Bengaluru, but ahead of the launch company has confirmed key camera and hardware details of the upcoming device. The smartphone will bring a new front camera setup to the R Series and is likely to introduce several features that earlier remained limited to the company’s main lineup. OnePlus 15R is launching in India on December 16. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 15R: 32MP Autofocus Front Camera Confirmed

The company said the new selfie camera will record video in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. This is a step up from the OnePlus 13R, which used a 16MP front camera and supported video recording up to 1080p. By adding autofocus to the front camera, OnePlus aims to improve clarity during selfies and video calls, especially at varying distances. Until now, R Series phones relied on fixed-focus front cameras.

With 4K video support on the selfie camera, the OnePlus 15R aligns its front camera output with that of the brand’s mainline models. This change shows a shift in focus toward users who rely on front cameras for video recording, live streaming, and calls.

Furthermore, OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will use the same DetailMax Engine found on the OnePlus 15. This software system handles image processing tasks and includes features such as Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst, and Clear Night Engine. These tools work across lighting conditions and shooting scenarios. On the rear, the device will support 4K video recording at up to 120 frames per second.

OnePlus 15R: Key Specifications

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15R will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. OnePlus said it worked with Qualcomm on the chipset over a period of 24 months. This makes the 15R the first phone to launch globally with this processor.

It is also expected to house a 7,400mAh battery, which OnePlus said is its largest battery introduced in the Indian market so far. The phone will also support 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and use Silicon Nanostack battery technology. According to the company, this setup is designed to retain up to 80 percent battery capacity after four years of use.

The device will feature a display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It will carry TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification and supports brightness levels ranging from 1 nit to 1,800 nits.

The OnePlus 15R will come in three colour options: Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet Ace Edition.