Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G key specs and price tipped ahead of December 16 launch

Realme is set to expand its Narzo lineup with two new smartphones next week. The upcoming Narzo 90 series will include the Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G. While the company has already teased a few features, new leaks reveal their full specifications and expected pricing ahead of the official launch. Realme Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G smartphones are launching in India on December 16.

Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G: Launch and Price in India

The Realme Narzo 90 series will officially launch in India on December 16 at 12 pm IST. Both devices will be available for purchase through Amazon and Realme’s official website soon after.

According to tipster Paras Guglani, the Realme Narzo 90 5G will start at Rs. 17,999 after offers. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G is expected to start at Rs. 14,999 after offers. Both models will be available in two configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Realme Narzo 90 5G: Key Features (Expected)

The Realme Narzo 90 5G is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits of brightness. For photography, the device is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. It is also expected to have a 50MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 90 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, paired with UFS 2.2 storage. It is also likely to house a 7000mAh battery with 60W fast charging and will run on Realme UI 6.0. The phone will not support eSIM. The device will come in two colour options: Victory Gold and Carbon Black.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G: Key Features (Expected)

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G is expected to feature a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits brightness. For photography, the device is likely to include a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. It will also include an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and run on Realme UI 6.0. It will also house a 7000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. Lastly, the device will be offered in two colour options: Flash Blue and Nitro Blue.