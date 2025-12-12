Virat Kohli’ retirement, Diljit Dosanjh and more: Here’s what got India ‘scrolled’ through Instagram in 2025

If 2025 felt like a year where every day brought a new trend, Instagram’s Year-in-Review confirms it. The platform’s data shows how users shaped the country’s online mood, moving from sports fever to nostalgia loops and unexpected viral moments. The feed did not follow a single story - it moved through many, often at the same time. Instagram Year in Review 2025: India’s scrolling habits reveal unexpected moments, shifting trends and stories that shaped the year.

Cricket Led the Conversations

Cricket once again drove the platform’s biggest surges. India’s Champions Trophy victory, RCB’s long-awaited win, Virat Kohli’s exit from Test cricket and the women’s team’s World Cup triumph kept the sport at the centre of national conversations. These events did not fade in a day. Users kept posting reactions, edits and commentaries for weeks, showing how strongly cricket continues to influence online behaviour.

Nostalgia and Lo-Fi Posts Filled the Feed

A distinct visual trend took hold as users shifted to lo-fi, grainy photos that looked like old digital snapshots. Alongside this visual shift, nostalgia made a steady return. Edits from Wake Up Sid, music from Rockstar, fan pages for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and throwback film dialogues circulated widely. Many leaned on familiar references as the online pace increased throughout the year.

Ordinary Users Became Unexpected Stars

Instagram’s list also shows how ordinary people shaped major moments. A girl photographed at the Mahakumbh drew comparisons to the Mona Lisa. A child who said “Prashant” instead of “croissant” became an instant meme. A mehendi artist from Kolhapur recreated Rihanna’s wedding look and gained sudden attention. Sudhanshu Shukla became the first Indian in forty years to travel to the ISS and sparked a wave of posts. Comedian Samay Raina also appeared frequently thanks to India’s Got Latent.

None of these were planned influencer campaigns. They grew because users connected with them.

Short-Lived Trends Still Made an Impact

Instagram’s review also highlighted trends that flashed and faded but still shaped the feed. The list included Veer Pahariya’s “langdi” step, the debate around 90-hour work weeks, Shark Tank India clips, a viral Coldplay concert moment, fake-wedding party reels, the return of Labubus, the turmeric-glow routine, Parineeti Chopra’s resurfaced audio, the “Vishal Mega Mart” meme run and ultra-wide 5120×1080 reels.