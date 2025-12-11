From ChatGPT to Minecraft: Apple reveals 2025’s most downloaded apps and games for iPhone and iPad

Apple has shared its list of the most downloaded apps and games on the App Store for 2025. The annual report highlights user trends across iPhone and iPad, including free and paid apps as well as Apple Arcade titles. The rankings reveal which tools, platforms, and games captured the most attention over the past year. Apple has released 2025 most downloaded apps and games for iPhone and iPad. (Apple)

Top Free and Paid iPhone Apps

On the iPhone, ChatGPT led the free app charts, followed by social platforms Threads, TikTok, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Utility and productivity apps like Google, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Gemini also ranked highly.

Paid iPhone apps that attracted downloads included HotSchedules, Shadowrocket, Procreate Pocket, and AnkiMobile Flashcards. Users also paid for apps like Paprika Recipe Manager 3, SkyView, TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome, AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch, Forest: Focus for Productivity, and RadarScope.

Leading iPhone Games

In free iPhone games, Block Blast! topped the list, with Fortnite, Roblox, Township, Pokémon TCG Pocket, and Clash Royale also among the most downloaded. Other popular titles included Royal Kingdom, Vita Mahjong, Whiteout Survival, and Last War: Survival.

For paid games, Minecraft: Dream it, Build it! was the most downloaded, followed by Balatro, Heads Up!, Plague Inc., Geometry Dash, Bloons TD 6, Stardew Valley, Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Red’s First Flight.

Most Downloaded iPad Apps

YouTube led free iPad downloads, with ChatGPT, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, TikTok, Google Chrome, Goodnotes, Canva, and HBO Max rounding out the top ten.

Procreate topped the paid iPad app list, followed by Procreate Dreams, forScore, ToonSquid, Nomad Sculpt, Shadowrocket, AnkiMobile Flashcards, Bluebeam Revu for iPad, Teach Your Monster to Read, and Feather: Draw in 3D.

Popular iPad Games

Roblox, Block Blast!, Fortnite, Perfect Tidy, Magic Tiles 3, Mini Games: Calm & Chill, Goods Puzzle: Sort Challenge, hole.io, Subway Surfers, and Township were the most downloaded free iPad games. Paid iPad games included Minecraft: Dream it, Build it!, Geometry Dash, Stardew Valley, Balatro, Bloons TD 6, Plague Inc., Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, among others.