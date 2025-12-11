More than 200000 power bank users of this brand face fire risk, Amazon buyers alerted for…

A major recall has been issued in the US after reports of fires linked to a popular portable power bank sold on Amazon. Customers who purchased the device have been advised to check their units immediately and stop using them if they fall under the affected batch. Amazon buyers have been alerted to a major recall of faulty power banks linked to overheating and fire risks.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a recall of about 210,000 INIU 10,000mAh power banks, model BI-B41. These units were sold on Amazon between August 2021 and April 2022. According to the notice, the lithium-ion battery inside the device can overheat and ignite, creating fire and burn risks.

The recalled units come in black or blue and feature the INIU logo with a paw-print LED light on the front. The company has confirmed at least 15 overheating incidents, including 11 fires. Three cases involved minor burn injuries, and property damage has exceeded USD 380,000.

Only units with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21, and 000L21 are part of the recall. Customers are advised to stop using the power banks immediately. INIU has set up a recall page where users can check their serial numbers and request a full refund.

CPSC also advises customers to avoid disposing of lithium-ion batteries in household trash. Instead, users should contact their local hazardous-waste collection centre for safe disposal guidelines.

How to Check If Your Power Bank Is Faulty

1. Battery Fails to Hold Charge

Batteries lose strength over time. If your power bank no longer provides the backup it once did or if its charging time has increased significantly, the internal cells may be degrading. Slow recharge cycles and shorter usage time are early signs of reduced capacity.

2. Physical Damage or Swelling

Any change in the body of the device can indicate internal damage. A bulging or warped case signals gas buildup inside the cells, which is unsafe. Cracks, gaps, or loose parts also show that the casing has weakened and may expose internal components.

3. Overheating During Use or Charging

A slight rise in temperature is normal, but noticeable heat is a warning sign. If the device becomes hot during charging or stays warm even after unplugging, it may no longer be functioning safely.

4. Irregular Charging or Unusual Noises/Smells

Sudden charging interruptions, inconsistent power flow, buzzing sounds, or burnt smells point to circuit issues or possible short circuits. Such symptoms indicate that the device should be replaced.