Missed a call? WhatsApp now lets you reply with instant voice or video notes

WhatsApp has introduced a new set of features that focus on calls, media sharing, and AI-driven tools, giving users more ways to communicate as the holiday season approaches. The update brings changes across calls, Meta AI, Status, Channels, and desktop chats. WhatsApp has introduced new call, AI, media, and Status features to help users communicate and share updates easily.(Unsplash)

WhatsApp’s latest rollout includes Missed Call Messages, a tool that lets users leave short audio or video notes when a call goes unanswered. The feature works directly from the call screen and links the message to the missed call, offering a quicker way to follow up without switching to chat.

Also read: Virat Kohli’ retirement, Diljit Dosanjh and more: Here’s what got India ‘scrolled’ through Instagram in 2025

Meta AI Gets New Image and Animation Tools

Meta AI inside WhatsApp now uses upgraded image-generation models, including capabilities from Flux and Midjourney. The platform says these improvements help users create clearer and more detailed visuals, especially for seasonal messages. Users can also animate any photo by turning it into a short clip, guided by prompts typed directly in the chat. This addition removes the need for a separate editing app and offers a quick way to create short animated greetings.

Also read: OnePlus 15R India launch: Check expected price, specs, camera and design

Missed Call Messages for Voice and Video Calls

WhatsApp has added Missed Call Messages, a feature that allows callers to leave a quick voice or video note when a call is not answered. The note links to the original call attempt and can be sent with a single tap. The company says this update serves as a modern alternative to voicemail, giving users a direct way to share updates when real-time calls do not connect.

Group video calls also receive an improvement. WhatsApp will now highlight the person who is speaking, making conversations easier to follow. Voice chats gain reactions such as “cheers,” letting users respond without interrupting the discussion. These reactions appear during the session and allow for quick, informal feedback among participants.

Also read: More than 200000 power bank users of this brand face fire risk, Amazon buyers alerted for…

New Tools for Media, Status, and Channels

WhatsApp’s desktop version now includes a dedicated media tab. This section organises documents, links, and media shared across chats, making older files easier to locate. The app has also refined link previews, allowing webpages shared in chats to appear with clearer cards.

Status updates gain new functions as well. Users can add music lyrics, place interactive stickers, or include questions in their posts. Contacts can reply directly to these question stickers, creating more two-way interaction within Status. Channels also get question prompts, enabling admins to collect fast responses from followers. WhatsApp says this feature helps creators and organisations gather feedback during ongoing events or updates.