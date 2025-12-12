Nothing Phone 4a series key specs, features and price tipped online - All details

Nothing is preparing to expand its smartphone lineup after recently launching the Phone 3a Community Edition in India and global markets. According to industry leaks and rumours, the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro are set to launch soon in India and other global markets and are reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 series processors, with the Pro model offering additional features such as eSIM support. Nothing Phone 4a series and new headphones are set to launch soon.(HT)

Nothing Phone 4a Series: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to a leak shared by developer MlgmXyysd on Telegram, suggest that Nothing is working on two variants for the Phone 4a series. The standard Nothing Phone 4a may be powered by the Snapdragon 7s series processor, while the Pro version could come with a higher-performing 7 series chipset. This would mark a change from the previous generation, as both the Phone 3a and 3a Pro currently use the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

In terms of design, the Nothing Phone 4a series may be offered in four colour options: black, blue, pink, and white. It is not yet clear if all colours will be available for both the standard and Pro models. Only the Pro variant is expected to support eSIM, which may follow the trend set by its predecessor.

Alongside the new smartphones, Nothing is reportedly working on a second set of over-ear headphones, following the release of the Nothing Headphone 1 earlier this year. The leaked information suggests the new Nothing Headphone a could be a rebranded version of the original model, featuring a plastic body and colour options in black, pink, white, and yellow.

These leaks offer an early glimpse into Nothing’s upcoming products, which hint at performance upgrades, expanded colour options, and new accessories that could strengthen the brand’s position in the mid-range segment.

Nothing Phone 4a Series: Price (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 4a is tipped to be priced at $475 (roughly Rs. 43,000) while the Pro version could be priced around $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000). Both models are expected to launch with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.